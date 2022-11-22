Read full article on original website
5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award
Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 13
The HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
Will Lane Kiffin Head to Auburn After Rapidly Reviving Ole Miss’s Football Program?
Rumors are swirling in regard to the potential departure of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin despite the immediate success and talent he has brought to the program.
Lane Kiffin Meets With Players As Auburn Rumors Swirl, per Report
As the regular season finale with rival Mississippi State looms, Kiffin has been linked to the current opening at Auburn.
Kirby Smart and Brent Key Share History and Perspective on Georgia-Georgia Tech
Most coaches will try to downplay individual games, but for Kirby Smart and Brent Key Clean, Old Fashioned Hate runs in their blood.
Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs No. 12 Michigan State at Phil Knight Invitational
The Crimson Tide faces it first test against a ranked opponent of the season in one of the elite tournaments in college basketball.
WOMEN'S JUCO BASKETBALL: EMCC vs. MGCCC
So far this postseason the Tomcats have taken down Sumrall, North Pike, and Poplarville to earn their berth in the 4A South State title game taking on the Mendenhall Tigers. Anchor Hugh Keaton says the supposed hiring of a new lead anchor at WLOX is news to him. HIGH SCHOOL...
