5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award

Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
WOMEN'S JUCO BASKETBALL: EMCC vs. MGCCC

So far this postseason the Tomcats have taken down Sumrall, North Pike, and Poplarville to earn their berth in the 4A South State title game taking on the Mendenhall Tigers. Anchor Hugh Keaton says the supposed hiring of a new lead anchor at WLOX is news to him. HIGH SCHOOL...

