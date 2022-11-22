ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Trapped residents rescued from burning home on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire on the city of Cleveland’s East side early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman, with the Cleveland Division of Fire, said crews were initially dispatched to a home on East 118th Street near Oakview Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Family escapes house fire in Euclid; blaze later ruled arson

EUCLID, Ohio — State and local officials are investigating following a house fire in Euclid. Firefighters arrived at the home on the 20600 block of Ball Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and found flames bursting from the first floor and up to the attic. The occupants had all escaped safely, but other departments from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights, and Mentor had to be called in to assist with putting the blaze out.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH

