EUCLID, Ohio — State and local officials are investigating following a house fire in Euclid. Firefighters arrived at the home on the 20600 block of Ball Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and found flames bursting from the first floor and up to the attic. The occupants had all escaped safely, but other departments from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights, and Mentor had to be called in to assist with putting the blaze out.

EUCLID, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO