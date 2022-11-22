Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
cleveland19.com
Elderly man killed in electrical house fire on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed the flames that engulfed a home on the city’s East Side on Nov. 22 took the life of the elderly man who lived there. The house on East 143rd Street, south of Aspinwall, caught fire in the evening hours. Cleveland Fire reported...
cleveland19.com
Trapped residents rescued from burning home on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire on the city of Cleveland’s East side early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman, with the Cleveland Division of Fire, said crews were initially dispatched to a home on East 118th Street near Oakview Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday. The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was...
Family escapes house fire in Euclid; blaze later ruled arson
EUCLID, Ohio — State and local officials are investigating following a house fire in Euclid. Firefighters arrived at the home on the 20600 block of Ball Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and found flames bursting from the first floor and up to the attic. The occupants had all escaped safely, but other departments from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights, and Mentor had to be called in to assist with putting the blaze out.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
26YO man drives stolen vehicle through airfield gate at CLE Hopkins Wed. night
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport temporarily paused airport operations after a person drove through an airfield gate on Wednesday night, according to a statement posted by the airport.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Cleveland man dies three days after shooting in city’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the slaying of a man who died three days after he was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Lawrence McKissic, 18, was wounded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a drive-thru on East 103rd...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
cleveland19.com
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
cleveland19.com
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident have been released. According to the Cleveland firefighters’ union, the funeral for Johnny Tetrick will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage...
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Man in custody after breach at airport
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after an incident that shut down Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for a brief time Wednesday evening.
Woman calls police about chicken bones in her yard; three college students cited for loud music: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Suspicion: Race Street. A Race resident contacted police at about 11 a.m. Nov. 16 regarding chicken bones that had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months. The resident was concerned that her dogs and other...
