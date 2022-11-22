Read full article on original website
Related
FanDuel promo code secures Bet $5, Get $125 Thanksgiving NFL offer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new users gambling on any NFL matchup this Thanksgiving can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $125 bonus...
DraftKings promo code rolls out Bet $5, Win $150 bonus for NFL on Thanksgiving
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new users who bet on any Thanksgiving NFL Week 12 matchup action can get a Bet $5, Win $150...
The 5 best, most important rivalries of the playoff era: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Rivalries have expanded and intensified for some teams in the College Football Playoff era. For others, rivalries have maybe faded a bit with the nationalization of the sport. Over the last nine seasons, since the advent of the playoff in 2014, what have been the best,...
Be thankful for the journey in sports, not just the winning | Opinion
Typically, this is a space reserved every year for some kind of story about being thankful. It’s Thanksgiving, after all. The day to toast your family, your health, the blessings all around you. So for a few column inches on a sports page, why not focus for a few moments on the good things in sports, too?
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue Basketball vs. West Virginia in Real Time
No. 24 Purdue basketball (3-0) is on the road for a matchup with West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs No. 12 Michigan State at Phil Knight Invitational
The Crimson Tide faces it first test against a ranked opponent of the season in one of the elite tournaments in college basketball.
New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings football live stream (11/24/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) New England is coming off of a 10-3 win against the New York Jets (6-4) last Sunday, and despite not throwing a touchdown pass in the victory, Mac Jones had himself a pretty productive day at his quarterback position.
Why aren’t the ‘Law & Order’ shows on TV tonight (11/24/22)?
The three “Law & Order” dramas will not air on Thursday, Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving. “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” usually air starting at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on NBC. LIVE STREAM: NBC on...
Bills feeling at home in Detroit after beating Lions in final seconds
DETROIT — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive...
Michigan State vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State squares off with Michigan State in a college football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, commencing at 4 p.m. EST. This betting...
Video: Middletown wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Middletown was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Sebastian Dash, Rha’kye Wise and head coach Seth Decker all answered questions.
It’s time to bench the ‘future of the franchise,’ Jets say
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. “Zach’s career...
Land-Grant Trophy stories, Penn State set for Michigan State, Ohio State-Michigan thoughts: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s Land-Grant Trophy history and preview the Lions’ Senior Day clash with Michigan State. Jones also shares some impersonations of Woody Hayes and Bobby Knight and the guys make their Ohio State-Michigan picks. Listen to the latest episode of...
Giants’ top defender to miss Cowboys game, and that list could grow
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are going to be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and the list may be a lot longer before kickoff. Coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday said that Jackson will be sidelined for the first time this...
A bit of Heinz returns to Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium
Heinz has returned to Acrisure Stadium. Gate C at the North Shore venue now features the familiar Heinz name — one that had been synonymous with the Steelers’ home for 21 years before Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Acrisure took over this season.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Free Live Stream (11/24/22): How to watch NFL on Thanksgiving Day, channel, time, odds
A pair of NFC East rivals with identical 7-3 records meet on Thanksgiving Day as the New Giants take on the host Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. on Fox. Fans without cable can still watch by signing up for DirecTV Stream, fuboTV (free trial) or Sling TV.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0