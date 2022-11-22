Read full article on original website
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Nansemond Indian Nation celebrates Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month.
thenewjournalandguide.com
91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO
Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
CNU Professor Explores Racist Housing Policies
A multi-media exhibition entitled Living Apart: Geography of Segregation in the 21st Century is featured in the Fleming Gallery at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Virginia Beach. The exhibit is based on nearly five years of research conducted by Dr. Johnny Finn, an Associate Professor of Geography at Christopher Newport University (CNU). Dr. Finn uses print and digital maps, participant-directed photography, oral histories, and archival documents to explore the structural impacts and human toll of a century of racist housing policies in the United States.
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Statement from President Biden on the shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia
News Release The White House Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables ...
americanmilitarynews.com
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center died by suicide this month
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center have died by suicide in recent weeks. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine confirmed the rash of suicides Monday, which occurred throughout the month of November. All three sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk....
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
QSR magazine
Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia
With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
VB Winter Shelter helps homeless escape the cold
The city has partnered with several faith organizations, on a rotation, to provide shelter and meals.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
Suffolk siblings to lose survivor benefits, years after father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. "I had to tell [the school] administration that I was breaking my teaching contract and we'd have to locate to a more affordable area," Kent said.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
peninsulachronicle.com
Air Power Park Grounds In Hampton Temporarily Closed For Revitalization Work
HAMPTON—Air Power Park, the roadside museum that celebrates Hampton’s history in aviation and space exploration, closed its grounds on Monday, November 21 to address issues with tidal and freshwater flooding. The revitalization work will include regrading park grounds and adding a retaining bulkhead along Newmarket Creek. While work...
straightarrownews.com
Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary
Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
