ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO

Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

CNU Professor Explores Racist Housing Policies

A multi-media exhibition entitled Living Apart: Geography of Segregation in the 21st Century is featured in the Fleming Gallery at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Virginia Beach. The exhibit is based on nearly five years of research conducted by Dr. Johnny Finn, an Associate Professor of Geography at Christopher Newport University (CNU). Dr. Finn uses print and digital maps, participant-directed photography, oral histories, and archival documents to explore the structural impacts and human toll of a century of racist housing policies in the United States.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Mercury

After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Air Power Park Grounds In Hampton Temporarily Closed For Revitalization Work

HAMPTON—Air Power Park, the roadside museum that celebrates Hampton’s history in aviation and space exploration, closed its grounds on Monday, November 21 to address issues with tidal and freshwater flooding. The revitalization work will include regrading park grounds and adding a retaining bulkhead along Newmarket Creek. While work...
HAMPTON, VA
straightarrownews.com

Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary

Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy