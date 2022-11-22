A multi-media exhibition entitled Living Apart: Geography of Segregation in the 21st Century is featured in the Fleming Gallery at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Virginia Beach. The exhibit is based on nearly five years of research conducted by Dr. Johnny Finn, an Associate Professor of Geography at Christopher Newport University (CNU). Dr. Finn uses print and digital maps, participant-directed photography, oral histories, and archival documents to explore the structural impacts and human toll of a century of racist housing policies in the United States.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO