NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Go Behind the Scenes with Broadway's KPOP as They Celebrate Opening — See the Exclusive Photos!
Broadway's KPOP musical, which had its opening night celebration Sunday at the Circle in the Square Theatre, stars several K-pop artists including Luna, BoHyung, Min and Kevin Woo KPOP has officially hit Broadway! The new musical celebrated its opening night on the Great White Way on Sunday at the Circle in the Square Theatre. (Its official press opening was pushed back to Nov. 27 following positive COVID cases last week among the cast.) In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE from Sunday night's red-carpet event, the show's stars can be...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
ETOnline.com
'Dreamgirls' Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose Reminisce About the First Time They Sang Together
Jennifer Hudson had a mini Dreamgirls reunion on her talk show, and now we're holding out hope for a full cast one down the road! On Wednesday, the host reunited with Anika Noni Rose, her co-star in the 2006 film adaptation of the record-making 1981 Broadway production. Hudson starred in...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Takes Audience to Church With 'Sister Act' Halloween Costume and Song Medley
Jennifer Hudson went all out for her first Halloween as a daytime talk show host! The singer surprised her Jennifer Hudson Show audience with her Sister Mary Clarence costume reveal and a performance worth both Sister Act films on the Halloween episode airing on Monday. Fellow EGOT recipientWhoopi Goldberg played...
Watch Lea Michele Sing ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade‘ to Open Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Special
She sang it at the Tony’s. She belted it from the Broadway stage. She performed it in Times Square like a month ago. So of course Lea Michele would take to the streets of New York City to open a literal parade with what is apparently her favorite song. Seen rehearsing last night, Michele — who landed the role of Fanny Brice earlier this year, to the delight of theater kids everywhere — updated the lyrics a little to include a reference announcing herself to Mr. Macy’s. (Even though, as Vulture pointed out, no one has ever been — nor will...
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
Collider
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
fashionweekdaily.com
Editor’s Pick: Mara Brock Akil Collaborates With Agnes Baddoo…Again!
What: The second installment of a partnership between screenwriter and producer Mara Brock Akil and Agnes Baddoo, founder of the namesake leather goods brand, is here. Back for another round due to popular demand, the newly-released collaboration sees exclusively-made, consciously-crafted handbags and eye glass cases with leather that’s destined to age beautifully with you as you move through life with them by your side.
Digital Trends
The Calling cast on what makes their new NYC cop show so special
In most TV shows set in New York City, cops are tough, no-nonsense authority figures. From Law and Order: SVU to NYPD Blue, the hard-nosed officers are an extension of the city’s grit and resilience. That’s why when a memorable detective like Avraham “Avi” Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) in The Calling comes along, it stands out.
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
