ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

’It’s a Wonderful Burien’ offers Holiday Joy for the whole south end through Dec. 31

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JedfX_0jKMGGdu00

SPONSORED:

Support local businesses while enjoying winter festivities and events in Burien!

The City of Burien is proud to announce the return of the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series for 2022, which continues through Dec. 31, 2022.

This winter holiday tradition invites community members from all over the region to support local businesses and nonprofits while enjoying Burien’s culture and small-town charm.

With free parking, super walkability and a multitude of unique shops and restaurants, it really is a “Wonderful Burien” for the holidays. The calendar – which runs from now until Dec. 25, 2022 – is filled with “Wonderful” reasons to visit Burien, while skipping crowds and being intentional.

“Keep your dollars local and support our neighbors who run small businesses, restaurants and non-profits.”

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

Winter Lights

Now through Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park 

Winter lights will illuminate Town Square Park with winter sparkling and color every night in December, inspiring people to come to downtown Burien for unique dining, shopping, and seasonal experiences hosted by the City of Burien and community partners.

The Holiday Market at the Burien Farmers Market

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town Square Park 

This year-round market coordinated by Discover Burien is the perfect place to get your grocery shopping done and pick up unique, artisanal holiday gifts while supporting small businesses and independent artists.

Shop Small Hits Big!  Shop Small Saturday is an initiative which encourages all to support local small businesses at this important time of the business year. Burien merchants and community organizations are pulling out all the stops for this very special weekend, offering opportunities to save, savor and share.

Here’s what’s happening:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq82k_0jKMGGdu00

Miracle on 152nd Street

 Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Town Square Park & Downtown

Enjoy a fun filled day of activities organized by Discover Burien! Visitors can secure tickets for a Mimosa Walk which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout Downtown Burien on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Pick-up a Shop Local Bingo Card and fill it out as you shop. End the day in Town Square Park watching a FREE movie, The Grinch. The annual Blanket /Coat Drive brings the miracle of giving to 152nd Street.

Countdown to Christmas Online Scavenger Hunt!

On Saturday Nov. 26, the “Countdown to Christmas Online Scavenger Hunt” begins! You will have a chance to win daily by guessing the location of an item in a Burien business that Discover Burien posts on their Facebook page. Everyone who answers correctly will be submitted to a drawing for a chance to win gifts cards from local businesses. Check out Discover Burien’s Facebook page daily to play!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMqbR_0jKMGGdu00

Santa Claus is Coming to B-Town, Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., Tin Room Bar & Theater, 923 SW 152nd Street 

A festive holiday tradition to benefit the Highline Area food bank.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Bring a monetary or physical donation for the food bank and receive a FREE Santa photo!”

Organizers will be raffling off a $375 gift certificate for a family session from their amazing volunteer photographer Clover Laine Photography.

All donations will receive one raffle ticket, and monetary donations of $50 will receive an arm’s length of raffle tickets ($100 is two arm’s lengths, etc.). Get your Santa photos and shop at the pop-up market featuring local small businesses.

XMAS TREE POP-UP IS NEW THIS YEAR 

The Tin Room has partnered with local Boy Scout Troop #352 to offer a Christmas Tree Lot pop-up at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church as part of this event (Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), and all proceeds from tree sales at the pop-up will benefit the Highline Area Food Bank.

Aya Art Market, Saturday, Nov. 26, Noon – 6 p.m. 155 SW 152nd Street

Aya Yoga Oasis hosts the second annual curated Art Market that brings together artists, craftspeople, and people who are passionate about supporting artisans and small businesses. Peruse the amazing selection of gifts and treasures created by local artists and makers. It’s a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday!

Artists Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 27, Online here: artistssunday.com

The City of Burien has partnered with #ArtistsSunday, a national movement to encourage consumers to #ShopArt the Sunday after Thanksgiving and give artist-created gifts this holiday season. It’s like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for art. Support participating Burien artists by shopping with them on the directory link.

Shop Local Burien Directory 

Discover unique small businesses at ShopLocalBurien.com just in time for holiday shopping!

You can find unique items for gift giving from unique Burien businesses that are either online or storefront businesses , all part of Burien’s Digital Main Street.

Support local businesses this holiday season. Explore gift giving options on ShopLocalBurien.com!

More info on “It’s A Wonderful Burien” is here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
425magazine.com

Holiday Illuminations Event Lighting Up Downtown Renton

Experience downtown Renton in a whole new light this holiday season — literally. The city is putting on the LUSIO Laser Light show event Dec. 3-4 from 5-7:30 p.m. This spectacle features interactive light art within sculptures, installations, and projection mapping, showcasing the work of local PNW artists on a grand, holiday-themed scale.
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Fire Department serves 275 free Thanksgiving meals to seniors

EVERETT, November 23, 2022—For the last 21 years the Everett Fire Department has banded together to provide free, hot, meals to seniors in their community the Sunday before Thanksgiving. This year, at the Carl Gibson Center, firefighters and their families distributed 275 meals to seniors in need continuing this longstanding tradition.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered on gratitude and food, but it can also be expensive and stressful to spend hours in the kitchen whipping up a feast for friends and family. Luckily for residents in the area, many local businesses are offering to do the heavy lifting. What better way...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park

The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage

KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KENT, WA
everettpost.com

2022 Everett Tree Lighting and Wintertide, and Santa is Here

Tis the season, and it’s here. Kick it off with the annual tree lighting in downtown Everett this Friday, November 25th, at 4:00 pm. Santa is even coming at 5:00 pm, to light up the streets. There will hot cocoa and cookies, and an opportunity to get your picture with Santa (there will be more). He rides in on a fire truck no less to welcome the holiday cheer. There will be music and entertainment as well.
EVERETT, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun

This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
KING 5

Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
thurstontalk.com

Tumwater Kicks off the Holidays with the 19th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival

Special holiday traditions take many forms. But one of the most beloved – gathering together around the Christmas tree – hasn’t changed much over the years. On Saturday, December 3, bring the family to Tumwater’s 19th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is sure to ring in the holiday spirit for even the grinchiest of souls. With arts and crafts, performances by school choirs, food trucks and so much more, there’s something for everyone at this timeless, festive event.
TUMWATER, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Jellyfish and gulls

While walking along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a jellyfish as large as a dinner plate bobbing along near the walkway to the fishing pier. Further along, she saw dozens of Heerman gulls on the breakwaters. “Most had their heads tucked away but in several, I could see their red beaks,” she said. “They blend in very well to their surroundings.”
EDMONDS, WA
macaronikid.com

Regional Craft Shows, Holiday Bazaars and more!

Redmond Saturday Market is closed for the winter, but you can still find some of your favorite vendors at these upcoming Craft Shows! Several RSM vendors will be selling at these shows. Google the name of the Craft Show to get more detailed information. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!. November 19th...
REDMOND, WA
myeverettnews.com

Busy Start Start To Thanksgiving Morning For Everett Police

Initial report 10:00 AM: It’s been quite the start to the Thanksgiving Holiday for police in Everett, Washington. Just before 7:00 AM multiple officers responded to a report of shots fired at the motel at 100th and Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found nearly a dozen shell...
EVERETT, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
191
Followers
625
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy