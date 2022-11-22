’It’s a Wonderful Burien’ offers Holiday Joy for the whole south end through Dec. 31

SPONSORED:

Support local businesses while enjoying winter festivities and events in Burien!

The City of Burien is proud to announce the return of the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series for 2022, which continues through Dec. 31, 2022.

This winter holiday tradition invites community members from all over the region to support local businesses and nonprofits while enjoying Burien’s culture and small-town charm.

With free parking, super walkability and a multitude of unique shops and restaurants, it really is a “Wonderful Burien” for the holidays. The calendar – which runs from now until Dec. 25, 2022 – is filled with “Wonderful” reasons to visit Burien, while skipping crowds and being intentional.

“Keep your dollars local and support our neighbors who run small businesses, restaurants and non-profits.”

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

Winter Lights

Now through Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

Winter lights will illuminate Town Square Park with winter sparkling and color every night in December, inspiring people to come to downtown Burien for unique dining, shopping, and seasonal experiences hosted by the City of Burien and community partners.

The Holiday Market at the Burien Farmers Market

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

This year-round market coordinated by Discover Burien is the perfect place to get your grocery shopping done and pick up unique, artisanal holiday gifts while supporting small businesses and independent artists.

Shop Small Hits Big! Shop Small Saturday is an initiative which encourages all to support local small businesses at this important time of the business year. Burien merchants and community organizations are pulling out all the stops for this very special weekend, offering opportunities to save, savor and share.

Here’s what’s happening:

Miracle on 152nd Street

Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Town Square Park & Downtown

Enjoy a fun filled day of activities organized by Discover Burien! Visitors can secure tickets for a Mimosa Walk which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout Downtown Burien on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Pick-up a Shop Local Bingo Card and fill it out as you shop. End the day in Town Square Park watching a FREE movie, The Grinch. The annual Blanket /Coat Drive brings the miracle of giving to 152nd Street.

Countdown to Christmas Online Scavenger Hunt!

On Saturday Nov. 26, the “Countdown to Christmas Online Scavenger Hunt” begins! You will have a chance to win daily by guessing the location of an item in a Burien business that Discover Burien posts on their Facebook page. Everyone who answers correctly will be submitted to a drawing for a chance to win gifts cards from local businesses. Check out Discover Burien’s Facebook page daily to play!

Santa Claus is Coming to B-Town, Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., Tin Room Bar & Theater, 923 SW 152nd Street

A festive holiday tradition to benefit the Highline Area food bank.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Bring a monetary or physical donation for the food bank and receive a FREE Santa photo!”

Organizers will be raffling off a $375 gift certificate for a family session from their amazing volunteer photographer Clover Laine Photography.

All donations will receive one raffle ticket, and monetary donations of $50 will receive an arm’s length of raffle tickets ($100 is two arm’s lengths, etc.). Get your Santa photos and shop at the pop-up market featuring local small businesses.

XMAS TREE POP-UP IS NEW THIS YEAR

The Tin Room has partnered with local Boy Scout Troop #352 to offer a Christmas Tree Lot pop-up at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church as part of this event (Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), and all proceeds from tree sales at the pop-up will benefit the Highline Area Food Bank.

Aya Art Market, Saturday, Nov. 26, Noon – 6 p.m. 155 SW 152nd Street

Aya Yoga Oasis hosts the second annual curated Art Market that brings together artists, craftspeople, and people who are passionate about supporting artisans and small businesses. Peruse the amazing selection of gifts and treasures created by local artists and makers. It’s a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday!

Artists Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 27, Online here: artistssunday.com

The City of Burien has partnered with #ArtistsSunday, a national movement to encourage consumers to #ShopArt the Sunday after Thanksgiving and give artist-created gifts this holiday season. It’s like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for art. Support participating Burien artists by shopping with them on the directory link.

Shop Local Burien Directory

Discover unique small businesses at ShopLocalBurien.com just in time for holiday shopping!

You can find unique items for gift giving from unique Burien businesses that are either online or storefront businesses , all part of Burien’s Digital Main Street.

Support local businesses this holiday season. Explore gift giving options on ShopLocalBurien.com!

More info on “It’s A Wonderful Burien” is here.