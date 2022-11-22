Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold, silver slightly up amid weaker USDX, higher crude oil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher but well off daily highs in midday U.S....
Agriculture Online
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
Agriculture Online
Wheat turns higher on dry U.S. winter crop outlook
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns over dryness across U.S. winter crop areas while soybeans were flat on questions over demand from top importer China, which is facing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. "U.S....
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines
While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
beefmagazine.com
What does the future of the U.S. beef supply hold?
As the saying goes, "the devil is in the details," especially when it comes to the state of the beef industry. That holds true for what Rabobank's fourth-quarter beef report shows. RaboBank reports cattle prices are generally favorable across the country, but consumer confidence is falling and that could signal...
Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Prices, GameStop, Zoom And Dell In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher As Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis.
kitco.com
Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China COVID outbreaks cap gains
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Copper snapped a four-session run of losses on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, but rising COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China capped the upside. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $8,020 a tonne by 1700 GMT. It has...
Fears of fresh China Covid curbs rattle stocks, oil prices
Oil prices plunged to lows unseen since January and global stocks mostly fell on Monday as renewed concerns about harsh coronavirus curbs in China rattled investor sentiment. "Crude oil prices have slipped back sharply on the back of concerns over weakening Chinese demand, as well as reports that Saudi Arabia supports the idea of a production increase," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "No one can tell whether (Chinese President) Xi Jinping would pull back from the reopening plans, which would be another disaster for the Chinese stocks, and for the investor confidence," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap...
Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.
msn.com
Favor bonds as stocks look expensive amid Wall Street’s ‘timid approach’ to earnings revisions, says Morgan Stanley
Wall Street’s “timid approach to earnings revisions sets up risks” for the U.S. stock market, which already is expensive, according to the chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management business. The consensus earnings forecast for the S&P 500 in 2023 has fallen to $230 a share,...
Oil prices plunge on weaker demand from China and Europe
Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel Friday, weakening for the second week in a row amid lower-than-expected demand from both China and Europe at the start of winter.
