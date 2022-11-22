Oil prices plunged to lows unseen since January and global stocks mostly fell on Monday as renewed concerns about harsh coronavirus curbs in China rattled investor sentiment. "Crude oil prices have slipped back sharply on the back of concerns over weakening Chinese demand, as well as reports that Saudi Arabia supports the idea of a production increase," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "No one can tell whether (Chinese President) Xi Jinping would pull back from the reopening plans, which would be another disaster for the Chinese stocks, and for the investor confidence," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

3 DAYS AGO