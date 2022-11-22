ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSLS

‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
VINTON, VA
WFXR

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory

For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Being blessed by blessing others

Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen

Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

Satan club rents JF auditorium

The After School Satan Club has rented the Jefferson Forest High School (JFHS) Auditorium for a family movie night on February 23. A flyer announcing the event elicited considerable comment, mostly negative, on social media. The school division, in response to community concern, posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
ROANOKE, VA
theunionstar.com

Pittsylvania County JROTC honor veterans, go to memorial

Hurricane Nicole forced a lot of changes on Friday, Veterans Day. Most of the football games were moved to Thursday night. Some schools were even closed, however, that did not stop Gretna High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC). “I have participated in this event for as many years...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Along the race route: Texas Tavern

WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!. WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO...
ROANOKE, VA
theunionstar.com

New London in Campbell County celebrates heritage

Once, when Campbell County had not yet come into existence and Bedford County had just been established as an offshoot of Lunenburg County in 1753, the town of New London (founded in 1754) became an important place -- a frontier commercial center and travelers’ resting point. The town in...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal

The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
ALTAVISTA, VA

