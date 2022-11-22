ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties

Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Mercer County residents, candidates call for redo of county election

Investigators found out how some voting machines refused ballots. Investigators in Mercer County have identified the error that caused voting machines to reject ballots during the midterm elections two weeks ago. But the findings aren’t satisfying the concerns of many voters in the area who let local leaders know about it during an at times intense meeting last night. Some residents and candidates are now calling for a redo of the county’s election.
New Jersey Globe

Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again

Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Recount sought in Bradley Beach race (Upated)

Update: On November 23, Superior Court Judge David Bauman signed an order to show cause and scheduled a hearing on the recount for December 1. A candidate for Bradley Beach Borough Council wants a recount after losing the November 8 general election by seven votes in a contest that saw two of the four incumbents lose re-election.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud

NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
ELIZABETH, NJ
insidernj.com

Former Political Staffer Admits Role in Scheme to Defraud Campaigns

A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS 501(c)(4) organizations, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Antonio...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Gregory Vellner

No Tax Hike in Budget Plan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County’s preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

