State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
Prosecutor: No criminality found regarding Mercer County voting machine scanner issues
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says that nothing criminal has been found in an investigation regarding voting machine scanner issues in Mercer County.
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
Mercer County Prosecutor: ‘Miscommunication’ cause of voting machine failure on Election Day
The widespread voting machine breakdowns in Mercer County on Election Day was caused by a “miscommunication” between Dominion Voting Systems and the company that printed the ballots, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Onofri launched an investigation into the failure of the voting machines at the request...
Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties
Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
Mercer County residents, candidates call for redo of county election
Investigators found out how some voting machines refused ballots. Investigators in Mercer County have identified the error that caused voting machines to reject ballots during the midterm elections two weeks ago. But the findings aren’t satisfying the concerns of many voters in the area who let local leaders know about it during an at times intense meeting last night. Some residents and candidates are now calling for a redo of the county’s election.
Investigation of Mercer County Election Day failures points to miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems, ballot printers
It took the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office one week to determine there was a miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems and Royal Printing. With that, the investigation into what went wrong on Election Day in Mercer County, New Jersey is over. Investigators did not find any vote tampering or criminal...
Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again
Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
Gusciora wins in a landlide; two Trenton city council seats head to Dec. 13 runoff
It’s been clear for the last two weeks, but now it’s official: Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has been re-elected in a mammoth landslide in a local election appears to bring the capitol city’s massively dysfunctional city council to a close. Gusciora won 71% of the vote, outdistancing...
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
Recount sought in Bradley Beach race (Upated)
Update: On November 23, Superior Court Judge David Bauman signed an order to show cause and scheduled a hearing on the recount for December 1. A candidate for Bradley Beach Borough Council wants a recount after losing the November 8 general election by seven votes in a contest that saw two of the four incumbents lose re-election.
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud
NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
Yardley-Based Politician to Move His District Office. Read to Learn When and Where
A Bucks County politician will be moving his district office to another part of the area as he continues to work on important local issues. Perry Warren, a State Representative for the 31st Legislative District, is moving his longtime office to another part of town. His new headquarters will be located at 509 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley.
Former Political Staffer Admits Role in Scheme to Defraud Campaigns
A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS 501(c)(4) organizations, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Antonio...
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
No Tax Hike in Budget Plan
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County’s preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
Fiscal Cliff Looms For Trenton As Council Slated for Budget Vote
Mayor ready to take action if Council misses multimillion-dollar deadline November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora said today…
