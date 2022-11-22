ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Nurse stole liquid fentanyl from patients’ IV pumps in Iowa, feds say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Liquid fentanyl intended for patients was stolen by an Iowa nurse using a syringe, according to federal authorities.

Ryan William Thornton, 27, admitted to taking the fentanyl from patients’ IV pumps while working as a nurse, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

He took the drug “for his own personal use,” prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to “acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge,” according to the news release.

Thornton’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The Clear Lake man faces up to four years in prison followed by a year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Clear Lake is about 115 miles north of Des Moines.

Painkillers meant for patients were swapped with saline, feds say. Nurse pleads guilty

Pharmacist took morphine meant for suffering patients, replaced it with water, feds say

Surgery patients got half fentanyl doses as dentist took rest for himself, feds say

M33K∆
1d ago

This man is suppose to be a medical PROFESSIONAL and someone you trust to take care of yourself and loved ones in the hospital or care facility. He steals drugs from patients for himself and all he is facing is 4 years? Wow. that's so sad and out right pathetic. I hope his RN license was taken to never practice medicine again. I really can't stand 99% of mankind anymore. Just my opinion.

