INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the blue and gold in Indianapolis. Once again, the Pacers biggest weakness was their start to the game. Indiana has the worst net rating in the NBA during the first quarter (-19.8), they have gotten off to slow starts in seemingly every game. That happened again on Wednesday as the Pacers were down 27-10 less than ten minutes into the game.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO