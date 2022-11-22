Read full article on original website
wach.com
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
wach.com
Santa's Mailbox returns to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Santa’s Mailbox is back in the City of West Columbia, just in time for the holiday season. West Columbia officials have announced the return of Mailbox, which will be located at Carraway Park. Children can bring their letters or use the provided postcards...
wach.com
'We are still people too': Basilica of St. Peters host 32nd Thanksgiving Day dinner
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — Dozens of people came to the Basilica of St. Peters to celebrate a free Thanksgiving dinner. The 32nd annual event in partnership with First Baptist Church provides a meal for those in need. The dining hall at the Basilica of St. Peters was packed, with...
wach.com
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
wach.com
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
wach.com
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
wach.com
Oliver Gospel Mission helps serve Thanksgiving meals to over 100 homeless
Thanksgiving came early in Columbia. The Oliver gospel mission served an important holiday meal to over a hundred of the homeless in Columbia. People in need were getting the full holiday meal. “Thanksgiving is one of the most important parts of the year for us", said Geno Pickard, the Food...
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
wach.com
Shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)-- For some, Thanksgiving is not just about giving thanks and stuffing your face full of food -- it's also about all those Holiday deals. Most stores in the Midlands were closed on Thanksgiving day, but that didn't stop some people from taking advantage of the ones that were already open for Black Friday.
wach.com
Serve & Connect aiming to curb food insecurity for hundreds in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — As many people prep their pantries for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals, nearly five hundred thousand people in the state don’t know where their next meal is coming from that's why one organization in the Midlands is working to bridge that divide. An assembly...
wach.com
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
wach.com
Ohio company to pay thousands over allegations of false invoices at Savannah River Site
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An Ohio company, that was subcontracted by a Savannah River Site facility, has agreed to pay $302,500 to resolve allegations that it was not keeping up with contract agreements, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Wise Services Inc. was subcontracted at the Mixed Oxide...
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
wach.com
'It tears me up': Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some people who live in a Columbia apartment community tell WACH FOX News they are still on-edge tonight and are filled with grief after gunfire killed a woman. Columbia police say a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest at the Stone Ridge Apartments Friday....
wach.com
RCSD: Deputies searching for man involved in Cici's Pizza altercation
Richland County Deputies say they are looking to identify a man after police say he got into an altercation with a woman at a Village at Sandhill restaurant. Officials say the man injured a woman during an altercation over a parking lot spot at the Cici's Pizza on Fashion Drive.
wach.com
Police: Man charged after attacking Columbia Police officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- A Columbia Police Officer is recovering after he was randomly attacked by a suspect identified as 27-year-old Stanley J. Howell, according to officials with the Columbia Police Department. A spokesperson with the department said the incident happened in the middle of traffic on Devine street around...
wach.com
1963 All-Black State Championship Football Team honored with athletic field
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly six decades after a local high school football team won the class AA state championships, the team and that win is being celebrated with something that athletics teams across the Midlands can benefit from for years to come. That is an all new...
wach.com
Workers across the South form union, business owners react
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Workers across the South are on the path to fight for a better future on the job. The newly formed 'Union of Southern Service Workers' was launched over the weekend in South Carolina where dozens of people united to argue low-pay and high-turnover. Less than...
wach.com
Saluda County man's death ruled a homicide, autopsy reveals gunshot wounds
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead in Saluda County after a body was found near a pond off of Hi-Land Farm road Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus. An autopsy later revealed Tuesday morning Cyrus died from gun shot wounds.
wach.com
Elderly Woman dead, six injured after car crashes into Wendy's
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman is dead and several other people are hurt after a car crashed into a Wendy's restaurant on Sumter Highway in Bishopville Tuesday. According to the Lee County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Janie Kirkland. Officials said Kirkland was...
