Lexington, SC

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
Santa's Mailbox returns to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Santa’s Mailbox is back in the City of West Columbia, just in time for the holiday season. West Columbia officials have announced the return of Mailbox, which will be located at Carraway Park. Children can bring their letters or use the provided postcards...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
LEXINGTON, SC
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
LEXINGTON, SC
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
ELGIN, SC
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)-- For some, Thanksgiving is not just about giving thanks and stuffing your face full of food -- it's also about all those Holiday deals. Most stores in the Midlands were closed on Thanksgiving day, but that didn't stop some people from taking advantage of the ones that were already open for Black Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Police: Man charged after attacking Columbia Police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- A Columbia Police Officer is recovering after he was randomly attacked by a suspect identified as 27-year-old Stanley J. Howell, according to officials with the Columbia Police Department. A spokesperson with the department said the incident happened in the middle of traffic on Devine street around...
COLUMBIA, SC
Workers across the South form union, business owners react

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Workers across the South are on the path to fight for a better future on the job. The newly formed 'Union of Southern Service Workers' was launched over the weekend in South Carolina where dozens of people united to argue low-pay and high-turnover. Less than...
COLUMBIA, SC
Elderly Woman dead, six injured after car crashes into Wendy's

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman is dead and several other people are hurt after a car crashed into a Wendy's restaurant on Sumter Highway in Bishopville Tuesday. According to the Lee County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Janie Kirkland. Officials said Kirkland was...
BISHOPVILLE, SC

