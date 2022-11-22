Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians express strong opinions about who should vote in all elections -Photo byEdmond Dantes. “If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period,” according to Congressman August Pfluger’s press release. He represents the 11th district of Texas. Congressman Pfluger introduced a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting in Washington, D.C. elections.
WUSA
Protect DC gives friends, family opportunity to report someone who may become violent
WASHINGTON — On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado, back here at home, the District has a new program to help people on the brink of a violent outburst. Christopher Rodriguez is the Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). He says the program is more than a police response.
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WTOP
Long-serving Arlington Co. sheriff — and one of first female sheriffs in Virginia — to step down
The long-serving sheriff of Arlington County — and one of the first female sheriffs in the commonwealth of Virginia — announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection and will step down when her term ends next year. Sheriff Beth Arthur has served as the county’s sheriff since 2000,...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. “I heard the gunshots from my kitchen. I looked out, saw people running,” said Nelson Gomez, who lives across the street from where the shooting […]
dcnewsnow.com
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
WTOP
Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues
Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
bethesdamagazine.com
Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event
Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
cleveland.com
Amid massacres, the D.C. do-nothings continue to do nothing about guns
Looks like we’re going to be having mass shootings every day now (”Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves multiple people dead, injured, reports say,” cleveland.com, Nov. 23). Don’t go to a Walmart, nightclub, school, university, place of worship, anywhere, really. Just stay home, order out for food, and stream what’s best for you to watch this weekend (or weekday).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music
WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
Students, staff at DC schools must test negative for COVID-19 to return after Thanksgiving
Students and staff returning to Washington, D.C., public schools after Thanksgiving break will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they can get back to the classroom, city officials said. The requirement, which D.C. schools have also used to ease returns to in-person learning after other seasonal breaks, is in practice this…
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
DCist.com
Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes
Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
WTOP
Photo released of person of interest in shooting death of DC teen
The D.C. police have released a photo from a surveillance camera of a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Akira Wilson, who was shot and killed in a District hotel room Saturday night. Wilson was shot at the Hilton Garden Inn, on First Street in Northeast, around 10...
popville.com
Major Fence Issues at Bruce Monroe Park
It was likely the wind. The fence is rusted at every post and has been slowly tipping over for weeks.”. Ed. Note: In September there was another sad sight at Bruce Monroe Park. Hopefully that’s been addressed.
Center for Public Integrity
