T. Ware

Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any elections

Texas politicians express strong opinions about who should vote in all elections -Photo byEdmond Dantes. “If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period,” according to Congressman August Pfluger’s press release. He represents the 11th district of Texas. Congressman Pfluger introduced a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting in Washington, D.C. elections.
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. “I heard the gunshots from my kitchen. I looked out, saw people running,” said Nelson Gomez, who lives across the street from where the shooting […]
dcnewsnow.com

4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
WTOP

Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues

Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
bethesdamagazine.com

Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event

Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
cleveland.com

Amid massacres, the D.C. do-nothings continue to do nothing about guns

Looks like we’re going to be having mass shootings every day now (”Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves multiple people dead, injured, reports say,” cleveland.com, Nov. 23). Don’t go to a Walmart, nightclub, school, university, place of worship, anywhere, really. Just stay home, order out for food, and stream what’s best for you to watch this weekend (or weekday).
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
WUSA9

New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music

WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
DCist.com

Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes

Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
popville.com

Major Fence Issues at Bruce Monroe Park

It was likely the wind. The fence is rusted at every post and has been slowly tipping over for weeks.”. Ed. Note: In September there was another sad sight at Bruce Monroe Park. Hopefully that’s been addressed.
