Norma Peterson, 80, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 80-year-old Norma Peterson of Rolfe will be Monday, November 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in...
Max Wetherell, 90, of Peterson
Memorial services for 90-year-old Max Wetherell of Peterson will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Peterson is in charge of the arrangements.
Sports Schedule: 11/22/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for sports. In Girls Basketball Spencer goes to LeMars, Estherville Lincoln Central plays host to Manson-Northwest Webster, Spirit Lake will play Western Christian in Hull, Okoboji goes to Orange City to play MOC-Floyd Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan is at Sioux Center, GTRA is at Harris-Lake Park, West Bend-Mallard will be in Armstrong to play North Union, South O’Brien is at Alta-Aurelia, and Sioux Central visits Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Harris Lake Park Schools Starting Search For New Superintendent
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district is looking for a Superintendent again. Retired administrator Les Douma is working for the district part-time this year. Newly-elected president Evan Bensley says the board was hoping to make that a long-term arrangement, but Douma says he can’t make it work after his contract is up June 30th.
Spencer Tiger Sports Scores: 11/23/22
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went to Fort Dodge for a big Dual Meet at Iowa Central called the East vs West Dual Tournament. 2 Dual Scores were reported for the Tigers. The Tigers would defeat Anamosa 48-33 and East Buchanan 48-36. The Spencer Tiger Boys...
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
Spencer Schools Approves Contribution to County Behavioral Health Support Network
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Schools has stood by its mental health support offered to students and their families, and at their latest meeting the School Board has now pledged to support behavioral health throughout the county. Superintendent Terry Hemann supported donating to the Behavioral Health Support Network to...
Tyson Employee Arrested for Making Threats at Storm Lake Pork Plant
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Tyson employee was arrested at the Storm Lake Pork plant following reports they had threatened to shoot other employees. According to the release from the Storm Lake Police Department officers went to the site on Monday for a welfare check, where they were told another employee had made threats against others on November 12th. Tyson staff met with the man, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo of Storm Lake, about the comments on Tuesday and contacted authorities again.
California Man Sentenced in Northwest Iowa Federal Drug Case
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A California man is going to federal prison in a Northwest Iowa drug case. 43-year-old Wesley Wood was given a decade behind bars last week after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetmaine to Sheldon using the United States Postal Service. Following...
Spencer Council Approves Update To Gas Pump Software and Policies Required for CDBG Funding
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Monday regular Spencer City Council meeting was a bit heavy on public works measures that are essentially needed either for day-to-day operations or by requirements for special funding. The first item involves software at the Central Garage with determines how much various entities chip in for...
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
Spencer Beats LeMars in Tough Battle to Open Season
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball Team opened up their season Tuesday night in LeMars. It was an exiting back and forth game that saw the Tigers Jump out to an 18-13 first quarter lead, before LeMars would control the middle Quarters. A 20 point 4th Quarter would lift the Tigers to a 1-0 record. Here are some of the moments of the game.
Jackson Man Wanted in Chicago Murder Case Apprehended in Alabama
Jackson, MN (KICD)– A man whose last known address being in Jackson wanted in a murder case in Chicago is now in custody. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was identified earlier this month by police as the man who allegedly shot and killed a Chicago bus station employee in October. Miller...
Coaches Preview: Spencer Girls Basketball @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball team hits the road Tuesday night to open up the new season against LeMars. Coach Matt Stevenson talked about what he has seen from his team offensively in the pre-season. After losing some key offensive pieces from last season, Stevenson...
