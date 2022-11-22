Read full article on original website
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.
Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning. Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village. People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run...
Ann M. Spies, 63, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Spies, 63, of Stine Rd., passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on August 8, 1959 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Donald John and Elizabeth May Hunter Ayen. She attended Redwood and Alexandria Bay Schools and later obtained her GED.
Susan M. Lalonde, 77, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Susan M. Lalonde, age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (November 25, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) in Ogdensburg.
Joan T. Ganter, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On November 19, 2022, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. She was the CEO of the Ganter family and was instrumental in supporting and influencing so many members of our family. Joan raised eight children and was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. First and foremost her family was the most important thing to her and she was always present at celebrations, graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Her eight children provided her with 20 grandchildren who then went on to produce 21 great grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, her bacon potato and macaroni salads and fish chowder were just several of her famous dishes. Joan was also known for her knitting and produced well over 100 blankets for family members and friends in addition to her famous dishcloths and other items.
Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith C. Hudziak will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Monday, November 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The burial and funeral service will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Judith passed away at Samaritan’s...
Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Washington St., died on November 16, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Michael was born on November 18, 1974 in Lowville, New York, son of James P. and Judy (Beaudoin) Worley. He was employed as an attendant at Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown.
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton. He was employed...
Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of South Massey Street, passed away November 19, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Trevor was born October 23, 1980 in Watertown , son of Kenneth B. Gladle and Patricia A. (Netto) Gladle-Hatch. He attended schools in Watertown and received his plumbing and heating certificate from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Trevor worked for various restaurants including Ricardo’s as an executive chef and most recently at Spokes as a sous chef.
Water main break in Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - If you’re on the Cape Vincent water system and nothing happens when you turn on the faucet, don’t be alarmed. Officials say there was a water main break on Broadway Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say crews are working as quickly...
Indoor winter wonderland on display in Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A ski hill, an ice-skating rink, and even a tattoo shop are all part of a magical winter wonderland: Carlton’s village. The master behind this display is retired veteran Alonzo Carlton of Cape Vincent. For 15 years, he’s put out a holiday display....
A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon. Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning. Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3,...
UPDATE: Water back on after main break in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Water is back on for residents on S. James Street in Carthage. Water was turned off for several hours between Oxford and Mechanic Streets as crews worked to fix a water main break. Officials said the break was repaired by 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Laurie was born on July 4,1968 in Lowville, the daughter of Malcolm and Sharon (Myers) Campbell. She was a 1986 graduate of...
John A. Oberton, 77, formerly of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John A. Oberton, 77, of Perkasie, PA and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away November 16, 2022 in Pennsylvania. He was born on October 10, 1945, in Sellersville, PA, son of John J. and Myrtle M. (Leister) Oberton, and he graduated from Indian River High School in 1963.
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
