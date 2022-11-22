Read full article on original website
Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today
The deep discount chain is running into a gale of inflationary headwinds.
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
MySanAntonio
Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease
Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
The window is closing on corporate 'greedflation.' It's another sign that inflation is cooling off.
CEOs are seeing inflation take its toll on US shoppers. It could mean the end of the "greedflation" some experts say is fueling higher prices.
Benzinga
Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit
Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall
Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
Business Insider
US stocks trade mixed as investors prepare to parse Fed minutes before heading into Thanksgiving holiday
US stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors moved into the holiday-shortened week. Weekly jobless claims rose to their highest amount since mid-August. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting - when rates were raised for a 6th time this year - are on tap. US stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
Target Expecting Fewer Target Runs This Christmas, Trims Outlook
Target missed the mark on its latest quarterly earnings expectations. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer reported earnings Wednesday before the market opened, revealing quarterly profits that were nearly cut in half as the firm continues to work through excess inventory issues and battles inflationary pressures. The company lowered its fourth-quarter expectations as a result, causing its shares to fall by nearly 14 percent at the start of Wednesday’s session. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes “In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully, with guests’ shopping...
Black Friday Expected To Take A Hit Due To Inflation
With Americans in the middle of inflation following two years of a global pandemic, experts are expecting Black Friday to take a hit this year. While 2021’s Black Friday saw an increase due to stimulus checks, money saved during the pandemic, and pent-up energy from the lockdown, 2022 might be very different. Consumer confidence is the lowest it’s been in a decade as Americans worry about inflation and another recession, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index.
