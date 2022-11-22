Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kim Hoffman, 52, Graettinger
Services for 52 year-old Kim Hoffman of Graettinger will be Saturday, November 26th, at 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger. Burial will be at the St. Jacob Cemetery in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, November 25th, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger. The Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
William “Ross” Harmonson, 94, of Spencer
Services for 94-year-old William “Ross” Harmonson of Spencer will be Monday, November 28th at 10:30am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will take place Sunday from 2-4pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Norma Peterson, 80, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 80-year-old Norma Peterson of Rolfe will be Monday, November 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Emmet Quinn, 81, of Estherville
Services for 81-year-old Emmet Quinn of Estherville will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Estherville with burial and military services at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Henry-Olson...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Tiger Sports Scores: 11/23/22
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went to Fort Dodge for a big Dual Meet at Iowa Central called the East vs West Dual Tournament. 2 Dual Scores were reported for the Tigers. The Tigers would defeat Anamosa 48-33 and East Buchanan 48-36. The Spencer Tiger Boys...
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Estherville to Implement Short Term Fix for Tree Dump
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Dry conditions this Fall led to multiple fires at Estherville’s tree dump, causing the city to briefly halt any drop offs at the facility. City Administrator Penny Clayton shared the short-term solution for the problem while a more permanent option becomes available. Clayton also...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Beats LeMars in Tough Battle to Open Season
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball Team opened up their season Tuesday night in LeMars. It was an exiting back and forth game that saw the Tigers Jump out to an 18-13 first quarter lead, before LeMars would control the middle Quarters. A 20 point 4th Quarter would lift the Tigers to a 1-0 record. Here are some of the moments of the game.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Harris Lake Park Schools Starting Search For New Superintendent
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district is looking for a Superintendent again. Retired administrator Les Douma is working for the district part-time this year. Newly-elected president Evan Bensley says the board was hoping to make that a long-term arrangement, but Douma says he can’t make it work after his contract is up June 30th.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sports Schedule: 11/22/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for sports. In Girls Basketball Spencer goes to LeMars, Estherville Lincoln Central plays host to Manson-Northwest Webster, Spirit Lake will play Western Christian in Hull, Okoboji goes to Orange City to play MOC-Floyd Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan is at Sioux Center, GTRA is at Harris-Lake Park, West Bend-Mallard will be in Armstrong to play North Union, South O’Brien is at Alta-Aurelia, and Sioux Central visits Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Judge Denies Request For New Trial in Lake Park Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– There will be no trial for the woman convicted in the 2020 killing of Angel Bastman in her Lake Park home. Online court records show District Court Judge Shayne Mayer made her ruling on Friday in the case of Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder, thrid degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft back in May.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City Approves Increased Pricing for Recycling Contract
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has approved an increase in price requested by recycling contractor, Van’s Sanitation out of Le Mars. Public Works Director Mark White says while the numbers have essentially doubled since the last contract was set, continuing the recycling option in town gives residents and businesses another option than just throwing everything away.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Spencer Girls Basketball @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball team hits the road Tuesday night to open up the new season against LeMars. Coach Matt Stevenson talked about what he has seen from his team offensively in the pre-season. After losing some key offensive pieces from last season, Stevenson...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Council Approves Update To Gas Pump Software and Policies Required for CDBG Funding
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Monday regular Spencer City Council meeting was a bit heavy on public works measures that are essentially needed either for day-to-day operations or by requirements for special funding. The first item involves software at the Central Garage with determines how much various entities chip in for...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Schools Approves Contribution to County Behavioral Health Support Network
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Schools has stood by its mental health support offered to students and their families, and at their latest meeting the School Board has now pledged to support behavioral health throughout the county. Superintendent Terry Hemann supported donating to the Behavioral Health Support Network to...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
Comments / 0