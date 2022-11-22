ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

k2radio.com

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/22 – 11/23/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/22/22-11/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22–23. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old

A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December

A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper parade street closure controversy

Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Reverend Comments on Nightclub Slayings: “We Can Never Afford to Give up Hope”

On Saturday, November 19, at least 5 people were killed and 18 were injured in a mass shooting that occurred at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Associated Press reported that police identified 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as the gunman. He opened fire in the nightclub before being restrained by club patrons until police arrived.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
