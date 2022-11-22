Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/22 – 11/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/22/22-11/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22–23. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are...
Driver in fatal Natrona County crash this summer charged with manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver in a June 9 crash on Highway 220 that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Phil Brummet has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Natrona County Circuit Court. Sierra White, 24, did not stop at a clearly marked stop sign while entering the highway...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December
A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/16/22–11/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper Reentry Center seeking Security Monitor, Substance Abuse Counselor, and Case Manager
Join a community that cares. Casper Reentry Center is now hiring for individuals looking to change lives by helping connect returning citizens with programming, services, and community resources that meet the individual’s needs. Our facility houses individuals in multiple programs looking to change the direction of their life in...
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
Casper Reverend Comments on Nightclub Slayings: “We Can Never Afford to Give up Hope”
On Saturday, November 19, at least 5 people were killed and 18 were injured in a mass shooting that occurred at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Associated Press reported that police identified 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as the gunman. He opened fire in the nightclub before being restrained by club patrons until police arrived.
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
BREAKING: Casper Police Warn of Armed, Barricaded Suspect in the Area of 15th and Westridge Place
Casper Police have stated that there is an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place. It is currently unknown whether the home belongs to the suspect or not. K2 Radio News is on-scene and will update this breaking story...
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
