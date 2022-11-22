Read full article on original website
60 Years Later, Bond Girls Halle Berry, Denise Richards, Ursula Andress, and More
Six decades of history have seen the James Bond movies introduce the world to many a gadget and villain, plus quite a few faces playing 007 himself. However, another major piece to this formula of success has always been the Bond Girl. Companions to Commander Bond on his adventures in espionage, it’s a role that’s still coveted to this day, and has been graced by so many talented actors along the way.
Stars Who Turned Down Major Movie and TV Roles: Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and More
Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Titanic'? Tom Hanks in 'Jerry Maguire'? Find out which stars almost played some of the most iconic roles in film and TV!
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story
How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
SheKnows
Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, & More of the Best Dressed Stars at This Year’s Governors Awards
Not only is the holiday season right around the corner, but so is awards season. On the road to the Oscars, every November prior, there is an esteemed awards ceremony and gala honoring those with either consistently create high-quality production and/or those bringing forth outstanding humanitarian efforts into the industry.
TODAY.com
Adele kicks off Vegas residency and apologizes for ‘disappointment’ she may have caused
Adele is taking over Las Vegas. On Friday, Nov. 18, the 34-year-old singer kicked off her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after she postponed all 24 of her shows in January. While addressing her fans at the concert — including James Corden, "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann, Apple CEO...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Louis van Amstel thankful for fatherhood with his two adoptive sons
On this Thanksgiving, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Louis van Amstel is giving thanks for his two adopted sons.
Hayden Panettiere Spotted Out With Ex Brian Hickerson Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex After His Jail Release. Following years of relationship and legal issues, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson remain friends—and travel companions. The two were spotted together inside a departures terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Nov. 23, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday. "Hayden...
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
