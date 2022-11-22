Lakers vs. Suns: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers have a three-game winning streak, and it will be put to the test in Arizona versus the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021 and won a league-high 64 games last season. The Suns are a machine, and over the last couple of years, they’ve been greater than the sum of their parts.

However, Phoenix has sputtered lately. Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has missed its last six games with a heel injury, and the team has lost three of them. Overall, the Suns have dropped five of their last nine contests.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 22, 2022

Nov. 22, 2022 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Lakers versus Suns injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable, LeBron James (left adductor strain) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (mid back soreness) are questionable and Max Christie (health and safety protocol) is out.

Suns: Jae Crowder (not with team), Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear), Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

G – Patrick Beverley

G – Austin Reaves

C – Anthony Davis

F – Lonnie Walker IV

F – Troy Brown Jr.

Suns