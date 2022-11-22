Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
Fox 19
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Good samaritan helps woman, dogs out of car before it is struck by train in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.:. Crews responded to a train-and-car collision in Clark County Saturday evening. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a train crashed into a car sitting on the tracks. A sergeant with Clark...
Unidentified pickup truck flees after crash on US-42; Union County requests ‘BOLO’
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash on US-42 northbound early Saturday morning. Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol were called on by Union County requesting a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” for a red pickup truck, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
70-year-old Warren County man killed in head-on crash, state troopers say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Salem Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. on Mason...
WLWT 5
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Morrow man, 70, killed in head-on collision in Warren County, state patrol reports
SALEM TWP., Warren County — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, near Halls Creek Road, in Salem Twp., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post reported. John Cornelius of Morrow, headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove...
1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
Occupant displaced, 1 treated for burns after fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — At least one person was displaced by a fire in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 10:20 a.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Greenhurst Drive to reports of smoke coming from a house. When crews arrived on the scene they found a fire in the laundry...
Victim stabbed in Dayton residential area, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Crews responded to a reported stabbing in a Dayton residential neighborhood early Saturday morning. Montgomery County officers were called to the 400 block of North Upland Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Authorities reported that a victim was stabbed, dispatch confirmed. Medics were called shortly after. Multiple people...
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment
— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
WLWT 5
OSP: Pedestrian taken to the hospital after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-70
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by two vehicles along I-70 in Englewood on Thursday. It happened around 2:40 p.m. when the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a pedestrian that was struck in the westbound lanes on Interstate 70.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Riverside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Riverside. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to reported traffic crash with injuries in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the...
Pedestrian struck on I-70 West in Englewood is in critical condition, state patrol says
ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 10:46 p.m. A male, who has not been identified by name, reportedly is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after he was struck by two different commercial vehicles as he ran from the north into the westbound lanes of I-70 West, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
Woman pulled out of apartment, taken to hospital after fire in Troy
TROY — UPDATE @ 10:41 a.m.:. A woman is in the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Troy Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. crews were called to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Trade Square West. According to Troy...
