ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call

Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports

Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star

She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports

Liverpool: Julian Ward to leave role as Reds' sporting director at the end of the season

Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in the post. Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds' recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.
SkySports

Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA

Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports

Jofra Archer targeting World Cup as he makes return from injury | 'This is a big year'

Jofra Archer has his sights firmly set on next year's 50-over World Cup after making his return from injury. Elbow problems and a stress fracture to his back have kept Archer sidelined since last March but he had a solid showing on his first outing on Wednesday, bowling nine overs as the Lions took on England across two spells.
SkySports

Adam Azim warns Rylan Charlton of 'dangerous' approach ahead of Sunday clash

Adam Azim has warned Rylan Charlton that attempting to test his chin with an aggressive approach in Sunday's super lightweight clash will be "dangerous" for him. The pair came face-to-face on Friday at Alexandra Palace, where Azim, one of British boxing's brightest prospects, will put his unbeaten record on the line in the biggest test of his career to date, live on Sky Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy