SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call
Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: This England better than my Golden Generation | Jude Bellingham is a future captain
Ahead of England's second World Cup group stage game against USA, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reflects on the first week of the tournament and claims Gareth Southgate's group are better than his Golden Generation. Are this England better than Golden Generation?. I would agree with what Kyle Walker among others...
SkySports
Rehan Ahmed in frame for England Test debut in Pakistan after impressing Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key
Rehan Ahmed is very young man. He will become the youngest man to play a Test for England if he debuts in Pakistan in December. But the 18-year-old leg-spinner has already crammed a lot into his career to date, including a number of high-profile wickets. Ahmed - who was added...
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
SkySports
Harry Maguire stands tall for England as youthful USA earn stripes - World Cup hits and misses
Here is where the Harry Maguire debate should end. How many more good performances for England does he have to produce to convince fans he should one of the first names on the teamsheet?. The centre-back was by far and away England's most efficient, committed and reliable player as the...
SkySports
Women's Big Bash League: Charlotte Edwards' Sydney Sixers suffer shock defeat in final against Adelaide Strikers
Charlotte Edwards' Sydney Sixers suffered a surprise defeat on home soil in the final of the Women's Big Bash League, as the Adelaide Strikers won their first title. The two-time champions, who are coached by the former England captain, went into Saturday's clash as hot favourites, but a superb bowling performance by the Strikers caused an upset.
SkySports
Leah Williamson exclusive: England captain welcomes opportunity to use her platform as force for good
Football supporters may go to Wembley expecting to see their heroes, but it's rare they get to meet them on the street as they walk past the national stadium. But that chance was afforded to a lucky few when they bumped into Leah Williamson on a rainy November day, with the England women's captain back at the scene of her and her team-mates' greatest triumph.
SkySports
Tom Latham leads New Zealand to victory over India with career-best 145 in first One-Day International
Tom Latham smashed a career-best 145 not out and forged a marathon stand with skipper Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory against India in the first One-Day international in Auckland on Friday. Williamson finished unbeaten on 94 having added 221 runs with Latham as New Zealand...
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England still driven to avenge 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat by South Africa
Eddie Jones insists that even three years on England are driven by the need to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. The nations clash at Twickenham in Saturday's climax to the autumn with England retaining nine survivors from the 32-12 mauling by the Springboks in Yokohama.
SkySports
Ben Stokes wants Jofra Archer 'fit and ready' for The Ashes | Rehan Ahmed a 'very rare talent'
Ben Stokes has welcomed the return of Jofra Archer and hopes to see him fully recovered for The Ashes series next summer. A sequence of injuries has kept Archer out of competitive cricket since last March but he played for the England Lions this week against England in Abu Dhabi.
SkySports
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports
Liverpool: Julian Ward to leave role as Reds' sporting director at the end of the season
Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in the post. Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds' recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.
SkySports
How crowdfunding helped save DMP Sharks from oblivion and retain place in Allianz Premier 15s
Rugby's financial crisis has been laid bare in recent months with the plights of Worcester Warriors and Wasps - but there is now a feelgood story in the salvation of women's side DMP Sharks. The Darlington-based outfit were on the verge of dropping out of the Allianz Premier 15s, the...
SkySports
Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA
Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports
Jofra Archer targeting World Cup as he makes return from injury | 'This is a big year'
Jofra Archer has his sights firmly set on next year's 50-over World Cup after making his return from injury. Elbow problems and a stress fracture to his back have kept Archer sidelined since last March but he had a solid showing on his first outing on Wednesday, bowling nine overs as the Lions took on England across two spells.
SkySports
Adam Azim warns Rylan Charlton of 'dangerous' approach ahead of Sunday clash
Adam Azim has warned Rylan Charlton that attempting to test his chin with an aggressive approach in Sunday's super lightweight clash will be "dangerous" for him. The pair came face-to-face on Friday at Alexandra Palace, where Azim, one of British boxing's brightest prospects, will put his unbeaten record on the line in the biggest test of his career to date, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Today at the World Cup: England and Wales back in Group B action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in Group A
England and Wales are back in World Cup action on Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament. Rob Page's Wales side kick-off early on, taking on Iran at 10am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.
