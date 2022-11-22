ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Fox opens pizza joint in Arcadia

Arcadia chicken and pizza fans, are you ready?

Juicy, crispy chicken tenders and Detroit-style pan pizza are here.

Last week, Fly Bye opened its third Arizona location near Camelback Road and 40th Street in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix.

Fly Bye is part of Fox Restaurant Concepts which includes Flower Child, Doughbird and the Henry.

“Unlike anything in the Valley, the menu is even bigger and better than the original,” according to a press release. “Get ready for cheesy pan pizza with caramelized crust.”

Want chicken instead?

Get golden buttermilk-dipped, hand-breaded chicken tenders and juicy chicken wings ready to be dipped and dunked.

The restaurant has eight house-made sauces — including ranch, cheese fondue and spicy buffalo — which packs a punch.

What’s new with this latest location?

Fly Bye Arcadia will expand its pizza menu with hand-tossed varieties and offer more chopped salad options along with hoagie sandwiches.
Guests can build-their-own pizza with any of our three crust options.

“For me – Fly Bye is just the right amount of wrong,” Fox said in a press release. “Who doesn’t love cheesy Detroit-style pan pizza and crispy handmade chicken tenders smothered in sauces? This new Arcadia location is dangerously close to my office and you better believe I’ll be a regular.”

For more information, please visit: https://flybyetogo.com/locations/phoenix-az-arcadia/.

