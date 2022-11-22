Read full article on original website
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Judge denies Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge has denied the motion filed by Brian Laundrie’s parents to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents that is headed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled that the motion, which sought to restrict the depositions to […]
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
E. Jean Carroll’s Soon-to-Be-Filed Civil Lawsuit Will Accuse Donald Trump of Six Crimes, Including ‘Rape in the First Degree’
Columnist E. Jean Carroll plans to accuse former President Donald Trump of conduct rising to six crimes under the New York penal code, including “rape in the first degree.”. The revelation came in the form of a federal court filing previewing Carroll’s soon-to-be-filed lawsuit in the Southern District of...
Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’
Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
TODAY.com
Police in Idaho ask for public’s help after getting tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor’s request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri,...
Radar Online.com
Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene
A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. It would be just the 14th execution in the U.S., but the first of three planned in Missouri in upcoming months. The other two in Missouri are set for early 2023. An appeal was filed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay. Johnson’s lawyer cites concerns about racial bias. The court petition states that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson, who is Black, could have been convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.
Trump is sued again by writer for defamation, and battery, over alleged rape
NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump was sued for defamation a second time on Thursday by a writer who accused the former U.S. president of lying by denying that he raped her 27 years ago.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Missouri appeals court to Agape judge: halt all action in case until further notice
Editor’s note: this story has been updated to clarify the appeals court order, which halts any action in the case until further notice. The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a Cedar County judge to halt all further action in the Agape Boarding School case until it issues a final decision on a recent motion.
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that he wants his lawsuit challenging the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly through the courts, but it could be months before anything happens after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss it next year. The case is almost certain to end up in the state Supreme Court. Conservative justices hold a one-vote majority on the court but Democrats are banking on a progressive candidate winning retiring Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat in April’s election, giving liberals the edge. Impending delays in the abortion lawsuit make it likely the case could land at the court after the new justice takes the bench in August. Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit in June, days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The case has languished in Dane County Circuit Court for nearly five months, in part because Kaul dismissed some Republican legislative leaders as defendants in September and instead sued district attorneys in Dane, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties. The GOP lawmakers had said they weren’t proper defendants because they couldn’t enforce the ban.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Consequences of Abortion Laws for Survivors of Rape and Incest
The stipulations and vague nature of abortion exceptions for rape and incest place a burden on both survivors and providers. Survivors often feel a lack of control and experience mental health symptoms. By Christyn Hosking, M.A. and Margaret E. Gigler, M.A., on behalf of the Atlanta Behavioral Health Advocates. The...
Club Q Owner Blames Right-Wing ‘Groomer’ Rhetoric for Colorado Springs Attack
The owner of the Colorado Springs gay bar where five people were shot to death on Saturday and a further 17 were injured says growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment may have contributed to the attack. “It’s different to walk down the street holding my boyfriend’s hand and getting spit at (as opposed to) a politician relating a drag queen to a groomer of their children,” said Nic Grzecka, the co-owner of Club Q, in an interview with The Associated Press. “I would rather be spit on in the street than the hate get as bad as where we are today.” In recent...
Alex Jones must pay full $49 million damages award, Texas judge rules
Alex Jones has lost a bid to water down the nearly $50 million damages award handed down by a jury earlier this year over the Infowars host's false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
Appellate Court invalidates restraining order against jailed True the Vote principals
(The Center Square) – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday invalidated the temporary restraining order of two Houston-based True the Vote members serving more than a week each behind bars in the defamation case pursued by East Lansing software company Konnech and its founder and CEO Eugene Yu.
