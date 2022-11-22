ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Citrus County Chronicle

Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see the Minnesota Wild

ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise between Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 for a chance to win tickets to see the Minnesota Wild!. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to see the Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, Nov. 27. The winners will be notified by email on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and have two hours to respond.
SAINT PAUL, MN

