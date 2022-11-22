ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville’s Little Red Bull, “Seth,” Has Been Captured But His Spirit Still Inspires Us

By Erica Rucker, Carolyn Brown
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
leoweekly.com

A Short Guide To Bardstown Road Aglow

Bardstown Road Aglow, the Highlands’ biggest shopping day, will return this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12-10 p.m. (LEO is one of the sponsors for this event.) Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and Barret Avenue will light up, literally and figuratively, on what community officials say is the neighborhood’s busiest shopping day. Restaurants and shops in the area will offer discounts on certain food, drinks and items.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Listen Local: Four New Music Reviews

Let’s get the Red Hot Chili Peppers comparison out of the way right off the bat. Yes, Young Romantics vocalist (and Louisville native) Griffin Fletcher looks just like a young Anthony Kiedis. God knows how many times he’s heard that, but the resemblance is uncanny. He also seems to channel the RHCP vocalist’s spirit and energy into his own vocal performance and apparently into their live shows, judging from the music video for this track. But it can also be said that Bowling Green’s Young Romantics’ latest track “Fast Dancing in a Freezing Room” — the first single from their upcoming full-length (as yet, unnamed) album to be released in December — sounds like a song that could have been a big hit for Californication-era RHCP. On the surface this is an alt-rock tune, but there is a whole lot more at work here. The R&B, funk and soul influence is unmistakable in this extremely catchy groove-driven, hook-laden song. Perhaps a comparison to Lexington’s MojoThunder is even a bit more accurate here, in vibe at least anyway. Whatever the case, whether you’re dancing, toe-tapping or head-nodding along, this isn’t a song that is going to leave many people standing still.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Revisiting The Sonora Pine: A Q&A With Tara Jane O’Neil

The ’90s were a fertile time for the Louisville indie scene, spawning amazing work including Rodan, which formally introduced the world to the incomparable talent of multi-instrumentalist Tara Jane O’Neil. After Rodan ended, O’Neil went on to a prolific career as an artist and musician that included collaborations with dance troupes, performing with and in bands like Retsin and Naysayer, and a host of solo albums. And quietly in that mix was the band The Sonora Pine, which started during her time in NYC and initially featured ex-Lungfish guitarist Sean Meadows.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Catch a Christmas flick at Sauerbeck Family Drive In

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to celebrate Christmas than to enjoy some old-school and more recent Christmas movies from the comfort of your warm car?. Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movies you won't want to miss. The drive-in will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Payne Hollow And The Legacy Of Harlan Hubbard

The bucolic drive on a warm autumn Sunday took a handful of University of Louisville students on an excursion to the river’s edge of Trimble County for a long hike down rugged terrain. Their class is studying the Ohio River’s environmental and cultural influence. But the river wasn’t...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Light Up Louisville Parade, Festival To Return This Friday

If you’re staying in Louisville this Friday, Nov. 25, and want to celebrate the start of the holiday season, head downtown for an afternoon and evening of free holiday fun. On Friday, Light Up Louisville, a free festival and parade, will return to downtown Louisville from 3-10 p.m. (Disclaimer: LEO is one of the sponsors for this event.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Food Favorites That You Can’t Go Wrong With

Looking for a nice, casual place where we could settle in with our laptops and get some work done over lunch, my friends Amy and Susan and I found our way to Heart and Soy. I was expecting good cheap eats. I was delighted to find something more: A hearty, delicious dish that tickled my taste buds with memories of times past. Quang’s traditional yellow noodles ($11.50).
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbs4indy.com

Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
LEXINGTON, KY

