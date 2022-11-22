Louisville’s Little Red Bull, “Seth,” Has Been Captured But His Spirit Still Inspires Us

Let’s get the Red Hot Chili Peppers comparison out of the way right off the bat. Yes, Young Romantics vocalist (and Louisville native) Griffin Fletcher looks just like a young Anthony Kiedis. God knows how many times he’s heard that, but the resemblance is uncanny. He also seems to channel the RHCP vocalist’s spirit and energy into his own vocal performance and apparently into their live shows, judging from the music video for this track. But it can also be said that Bowling Green’s Young Romantics’ latest track “Fast Dancing in a Freezing Room” — the first single from their upcoming full-length (as yet, unnamed) album to be released in December — sounds like a song that could have been a big hit for Californication-era RHCP. On the surface this is an alt-rock tune, but there is a whole lot more at work here. The R&B, funk and soul influence is unmistakable in this extremely catchy groove-driven, hook-laden song. Perhaps a comparison to Lexington’s MojoThunder is even a bit more accurate here, in vibe at least anyway. Whatever the case, whether you’re dancing, toe-tapping or head-nodding along, this isn’t a song that is going to leave many people standing still.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO