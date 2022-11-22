Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at police officers has trial moved to spring
The Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at two CRPD officers during a traffic stop over the summer is getting is trial moved to the spring. Brandon Nelson was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30 on in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Officials say Nelson...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
Sioux City Journal
One dead in apparent shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO — One person is dead in an apparent shooting outside a Waterloo apartment building Monday night. The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, but authorities said he was an adult male. Officers were called to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a person who...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Daily Iowan
Trial for former UI student with theft, attempted murder charges pushed to March 2023
The trial for former University of Iowa student Ali Younes was pushed back from the original Dec. 6 date. It will now be held on March 28, 2023 at the Johnson County Courthouse and is estimated to last three days, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. Younes, 19,...
iheart.com
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
kwayradio.com
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
kwayradio.com
Two Shot on Sunday
Two people were shot in Waterloo early Sunday morning, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:30am. Two people sitting in a vehicle were shot by someone outside of the vehicle. Neither victim sustained life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.
1650thefan.com
Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
1650thefan.com
Early Morning Semi Crash Injures Driver
A semi crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo early Monday morning scattered a significant amount of debris and left the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near the San Marnan Drive exit. Police say the driver was traveling north and lost control of the semi on a curve. The driver hit a pylon that powers an electronic sign. The unidentified driver was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with minor injuries, but is expected to recover. The semi was carrying processed ground turkey in bags.
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
