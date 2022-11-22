ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

Ben Simmons has been criticized for his lack of competitiveness at times, which was mentioned as a big reason why the Philadelphia 76ers got tired of dealing with him. The point guard is now on the Brooklyn Nets and some reports suggest that the perception of him around the league hasn't changed.
CBS News

Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
