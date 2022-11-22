ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

‘Glass Onion’: Daniel Craig’s Supersleuth Returns for Another Screw-the-Rich Mystery

By David Fear
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMyNU_0jKM9wd200

The good people at Netflix would prefer that reviewers, critics, pundits, wags, culture vultures and other assorted ne’er-do-wells who write about movies on the internet not spoil any of the many twists and turns of Glass Onion, the much-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson ’s 2019 tribute/throwback to whodunnits Knives Out. It’s a sentiment that the filmmaker himself shares, given that so much of the fun of these A-list mysteries revolve around misdirection, deduction, the art of the reveal. Someone who traffics in constructing homages to, say, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap — or simply elaborate detective stories that rely on clockwork precision and a cause-meets-effect dynamic like a giant board game of Mousetrap — doesn’t want anybody ruining the fun any more than magicians want folks yelling out how they do their tricks. (Johnson would also love it if you see the movie in a theater, which is why the decision to give this a one-week theatrical run starting on November 23rd, roughly a month before it becomes the strict property of Netflix’s streaming service, shouldn’t be ignored. You owe to yourself to see this with a crowd if it’s indeed playing near you.)

There’s now such a fine line between what does or doesn’t constitute a spoiler — where the line between serious keep-it- shhh plot points and basic information begins and ends — that it’s tough to discuss these types of corporate entertainments without accidentally hitting tripwires. You feel like the powers that be would be perfectly content for folks to just run heavily redacted reviews with nothing but superlatives on display. So pardon us if we tread extra carefully. Like the object of the title, it’s a delicate thing that relies on handling with care, lest you accidentally shatter the whole thing.

A billionaire tech guru named Miles Bron ( Edward Norton , full d-bagging it with gusto) is organizing his annual reunion with his old college pals. The guests include Claire (Kathyrn Hahn), the current governor of Connecticut teeing up a bigger, more toxic political campaign; Lionel (Leslie Odom, Jr.), a scientific engineer who works for Bron’s company Alpha; Birdie (Kate Hudson), a model-slash-social influencer with an unexpectedly successful fashion line and an unfortunate penchant for tweeting out racial slurs; Duke (Dave Bautista), the hulking host of a popular YouTube channel dedicated to bitchin’ cars, conspiracy theories and the problem with being a guy in today’s woke society, not necessarily in that order; and Andi ( Janelle Monae ), the host’s old business partner who fell out with him after being screwed over. Everyone is surprised to see her show up, Miles most of all.

They have all received huge, elaborate puzzle boxes that double as invites to Bron’s private Greek island for what he says will be a slightly different affair than their usual get-togethers. This time, he’s arranged an elaborate murder-mystery weekend wherein the assembled guests will be forced to solve his untimely demise. A few extra folks are also in attendance, such as Birdy’s beleaguered assistant (Jessica Henwick) and Duke’s young girlfriend (Madelyn Cline). Oh, and Benoit Blanc ( Daniel Craig ), the Southern gentleman and greatest sleuth on earth. Funny thing is, Miles didn’t invite Blanc; someone apparently sent the famous detective their reassembled invite, with the hopes that he’d accept and show up for some unknown reason. The bad news is that when a Sherlock-level deductive genius shows up to your murder-mystery party, the game is over a helluva lot quicker than you’d planned. The good news is that when real corpses do start popping up, Blanc is the first person you want on the case. The first person, or possibly the last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYGun_0jKM9wd200

That’s as far as we can go without hitting a few landmines. It’s fair to say that everyone has understandable reasons for wanting to off the host, and Blanc has his work cut out for him. So does Johnson, for that matter, who never met a genre convention he didn’t love tweaking. It helps that the writer-director genuinely loves whodunits and knows what makes for a satisfying mystery, while also having a puckish facility for being unafraid to break a few rules to thwart expectations.

As with Knives Out, this franchise extension takes a classic set-up (remote getaway, exotic locale, assembled guests, dead body, a metric ton of motives) and throws Craig’s idiosyncratic goof of a sleuth into the fray, though he somehow seems dwarfed by the proceedings this time around. Part of the fun of the original was not just seeing the actor create such an indelible character from spare crime-lit parts and offbeat choices — rarely has a star made the most out of being handed a Blanc check — but watching how he used his quirky, Sondheim-singing detective to enliven everything and keeps all of the various moving parts in motion. That he was also a great foil for Johnson’s digs at Trump era inequalities and moral decay among the aristocrats only sweetened the deal. Here, Craig gets a few bits of choice physical comedy and delivers the denouements with the requisite amount of “ J’accuse! ” righteousness. But whereas Knives Out simply wouldn’t have worked without Blanc at the center, the sequel comes close to making his heavily-accented hackshaw feel superfluous. You could drop any two-bit, half-baked investigator into this tale of horrible rich folks acting horribly and it would still be equally beautiful and curiously shrugworthy.

There’s a good deal of fun in Glass Onion too, along with some sharp throwaway lines and the joy of watching actors dig into parts in which the option of going over the top has already been built in. Norton’s billionaire-bro draws from many tainted wells in terms of influence, though the name Miles Bron will likely bring to mind one loathsome IRL one in particular. If you somehow forgot how wonderfully Kate Hudson can play daffy and vapid, this movie will remind you of her screwball skills; if you somehow needed more proof after Hidden Figures and Moonlight that triple-threat Janelle Monae is a genuinely versatile actor, well, here you go. (Real question: Why does Leslie Odom Jr. keep getting cast in major roles yet is somehow never given enough to do? Between this and the Murder on the Orient Express remake and The Many Saints of Newark , it’s hard not to feel that this extraordinary talent is being chronically underused when it comes to bigger ensemble pieces.) There are famous paintings and fake-outs and the thrill of not only watching beautiful, funny people traipse around sunny pools and extravagant mansions, but the pleasure of watching the people who call these modern-day pyramids home get roasted.

Yet the shock of the new that came from watching the resurrection of the old in that first Blanc adventure has faded a bit, and the class-warfare rage that Johnson adds to this one feels more like a designer suit thrown over a mannequin than it did a few years back. (It’s an odd coincidence that both this sequel and The Menu are opening within a few weeks of each other, given that they’re both genre exercises with axes to grind against the One-percent and rub a lot of gorgeous consumerism back in your face.) The movie has a slight case of the diminishing-return blues.

Which brings us back to those event invites we mentioned earlier. Bron has designed them to be chic mystery boxes — a series of clever, cryptic clues that involve stereograms, chess games, knowledge of classical music and astrology, the Morse code, the Fibonacci sequence and several other brain games. The attendees band together over a phone call to eventually figure out the many steps of opening it. One simply smashes the item with a hammer, because action is character.

Once they get to the center, having finally unlocked everything to get the box to bloom forth like a onion, they find a small card with RSVP details perched in the middle of everything. The joke is partially about the extreme lengths that the sender will go to in order to turn something simple into something complicated yet impressive, and partially about how anticlimactic it is once they master all of the mysteries inside it. It’s hard not to compare Glass Onion to one of those invites. All of the fun comes from banding together to play the various puzzles and mind-teaser trials that are packed one on top of the other. And then when you finally get to the conclusion of it, you’re left thinking how empty the end result of it all is.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig Navigate Airborne Toxic Event in ‘White Noise’ Trailer

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig navigate the banalities of daily living in a world gone awry in the new trailer for the Noah Baumbach-directed film White Noise. The satirical comedy-drama is based on the acclaimed 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which traces a year in the life of Jack Gladney (played by Driver), a professor who is married to Babette (portrayed by Gerwig). Together, they are rearing children from previous relationships alongside their own. The trailer opens with an apocalyptic scene punctuated by fire and people fleeing before it melds into an introduction to the American family...
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Says Colorado Victims Reaping Consequences of ‘Eternal Damnation’

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q. The shooter was disarmed and taken down by heroic patrons, including an army veteran who went into “combat mode” and helped saved “dozens and dozens of lives.” Tragically, the attack killed at least five people and injured 25 more and was described by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers as having “all the trappings of a hate crime,” though he added that an official motive is “still under investigation.” In the aftermath of the shooting, conservatives have doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including former legal adviser to Donald...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Rolling Stone

Pete Davidson Is Out, Dolly Parton Is in as Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve Party Co-Host

There’s a new co-host in town, and her name is Dolly Parton. The country icon will join Miley Cyrus live from Miami on December 31 for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted last year with Pete Davidson. The special will air on NBC from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and getting your best,” Cyrus shared in a video sitting alongside Parton, who added: “Well we do that everyday, don’t we Miley?” In response, the singer quipped: “You taught...
The Independent

Daniel Craig reveals food he likes least during ‘favourite holiday’ Thanksgiving

Daniel Craig has revealed his least favourite Thanksgiving food as he names the US tradition his “favourite holiday”.The British-born Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star announced in 2019 that he had been granted US citizenship, eight years after his wife, British actor Rachel Weisz, became an American citizen in 2011.In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (21 November), Craig – who lives in New York City with his family – said he had been celebrating Thanksgiving for several years now.When asked by the host if he “understands” the sentiment behind the holiday, Craig...
thedigitalfix.com

Halle Berry proudly reveals her favourite James Bond

Some James Bond movies are better than others, and some actors who took on the iconic role have left legacies than others, too. Halle Berry, who joined Pierce Brosnan’s 007 in the thriller movie Die Another Day, has proudly declared who her favourite performer in Her Majesty’s Secret Service is.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Looper

NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production

Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar

Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial

Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Rolling Stone

John Oliver Ends His Season By Kicking the Shit Out of This Year’s World Cup

John Oliver began the final Last Week Tonight episode of the season by summarizing the nonstop clown show Twitter has become ever since Elon Musk paid $44 billion for the site a few weeks ago. But because members of the media are some of Twitter’s most enthusiastic users, the story of how Musk’s buffoonish management has all but destroyed the entire company has gotten about 44 billion times more attention than it probably deserves. So, as Oliver likes to say, moving on. The show’s main story was about the World Cup, which Oliver described as “like the Superbowl, except the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...
Mental_Floss

Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy

One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
INDIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy