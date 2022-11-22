Read full article on original website
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
No charges for Leavenworth resident after shooting man trying to break into home
Leavenworth's county attorney determined a deadly shooting was in self defense after a man said he shot as the victim broke into his house.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 55th, Swope Parkway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a man's death in the 3700 block of East 56th Street. Police said officers were called to the area at about 1 p.m. on a welfare check and found an Alan Young, 32, down in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMBC.com
Suspect impersonating a UPS driver commits armed robbery in Gladstone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for a suspect that police believe impersonated a UPS driver during an armed robbery in Gladstone, Missouri. The Gladstone Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery that occurred in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road just before noon on Nov. 22, 2022.
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
KMBC.com
Sheriff 'pardons' turkey that crashed through a window and became trapped inside a Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff Armbrister has "pardoned" a Douglas County turkey from any criminal damage charges. The Kansas sheriff said the move was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A turkey the sheriff's office identified as Tom reportedly broke through a window and into a Douglas County resident’s...
Northland shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near NE 81 Street and N. Oak Trafficway.
KMBC.com
KCPD: 78-year-old man found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KMBC.com
Vehicle hit by gunfire on I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas - one person hurt
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — All southbound lanes of I-635 were closed on the Kansas side of the state line Wednesday as part of a police investigation. All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Kansas Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday as part of an investigation into shots fired.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting near East Patrol
Kansas City police investigate a double shooting after responding to a call near East 27th & Prospect Avenue.
kcur.org
Deeper than Golubski: A culture of corruption defined the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
Chapter 6: Untouchable. Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, had been sounding alarms about detective Roger Golubski and corruption in the police department for decades. But city leaders did nothing, and Golubski retired in peace while the families of his victims mourned. It wasn’t until a year after KCUR started working on this podcast that the FBI finally arrested Golubski — on just a fraction of his alleged crimes. What does justice even look like after all this time?
Body recovered from Wyandotte County Lake, sheriff’s office investigating
An investigation is currently underway after a body was recovered from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KMBC.com
Peculiar police say no charges will be filed after girl hit by school bus last week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Peculiar, Missouri, said no charges would be filed after a 5-year-old girl was hit and pinned under a school bus last week. The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they have concluded the investigation and found that both...
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
Two killed in I-635 crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.
Kansas City security guards caught on camera in fight with visitors
It was a chaotic scene in Kansas City's Westport district Sunday night after the Chiefs game. Security guards were caught on camera in a brawl.
