Gardner, KS

KMBC.com

2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 55th, Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a man's death in the 3700 block of East 56th Street. Police said officers were called to the area at about 1 p.m. on a welfare check and found an Alan Young, 32, down in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Suspect impersonating a UPS driver commits armed robbery in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for a suspect that police believe impersonated a UPS driver during an armed robbery in Gladstone, Missouri. The Gladstone Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery that occurred in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road just before noon on Nov. 22, 2022.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD: 78-year-old man found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Deeper than Golubski: A culture of corruption defined the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Chapter 6: Untouchable. Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, had been sounding alarms about detective Roger Golubski and corruption in the police department for decades. But city leaders did nothing, and Golubski retired in peace while the families of his victims mourned. It wasn’t until a year after KCUR started working on this podcast that the FBI finally arrested Golubski — on just a fraction of his alleged crimes. What does justice even look like after all this time?
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Community Policy