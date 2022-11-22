Read full article on original website
More law schools abandon US News in latest blow to rankings
The exodus of prestigious law schools from participation in the US News and World Report rankings has continued, with Georgetown, Stanford, Columbia, and others joining the likes of Yale and Harvard in disassociating from the ranking system.
abovethelaw.com
Yale and Harvard Can’t Quit The ATL Law School Rankings
A NY Times piece on Yale’s boycott decision observed, “Prospective students have few other seemingly objective, data-based ways to judge schools.” In the immortal words of Justice Alito, “Not True.”. ATL has been publishing our own law school rankings for a decade and our approach, in...
Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater
An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Stanford professor who challenged lockdowns and 'scientific clerisy' declares academic freedom 'dead'
Stanford University professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya declared academic freedom "dead" after he objected to COVID lockdown policies during the pandemic and was deplatformed.
abovethelaw.com
Law School Deans Say Ending The ABA's LSAT Requirement Will Hurt Diversity... But Would It?
Of the arguments marshaled against dropping the requirement, the most powerful is that standardized testing is critical for law school diversity efforts — such as those are by this time next year — as the most important arrow in the law school’s quiver to identify promising law students who may not boast stellar undergraduate grades.
abovethelaw.com
This Year, I’m Thankful That Law Schools Ditching US News Rankings Might Make My Book Obsolete
Yale’s reign at the top of the U.S. News rankings may be over, however. On November 16, Yale Law School announced that it would henceforth opt out of U.S. News & World Report’s list of top law schools. Other highly ranked law schools quickly jumped on the bandwagon....
‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards
I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wonkhe.com
Universities aren’t making students into lefty PC snowflakes after all
One of the characteristics of the campus culture wars is that every time one of the issues turns out to be a chimera, they shapeshift into something else. I’m old enough to remember, for example, when Policy Exchange was suggesting that universities and their lefty lecturers were brainwashing students into Britain-hating, gender-fluid snowflakes. But now that the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill is all but passed (save for a skirmish over the legal tort), the self-same think tank (and the same lead academic) has decided that contrary to the actual evidence, it’s schools and social media that are the problem after all.
Essence
The LSAT May Become Optional For Aspiring Law Students
An American Bar Association accreditation panel recently voted to do away with using the Law School Admission Test. The formula for becoming a lawyer has mostly been to score high on the LSATs, get admitted into law school and eventually pass the bar. According to new reports though, that age-old process is probably going to change soon. The Wall Street Journal American reported that a panel associated with the American Bar Association (ABA) that’s responsible for accrediting U.S. law schools has voted to drop the LSAT as an admission requirement.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 11.22.22
* Could getting rid of standardized tests get rid of diversity? Quick, let’s figure it out before the Court overturns affirmative action! [Bloomberg Law]. * Whodathunk the quick succession of middle fingers toward US News could carry Antitrust implications? [The Reg Review]. Chris Williams became a social media manager...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can students work or launch a startup while maintaining their immigration status?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
