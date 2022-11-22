The 2022 FIFA World Cup started on Sunday Nov. 20 with Ecuador downing the host nation 2-0. On Monday the United States men's national team drew their opener against Wales and on Tuesday Argentina suffered the first shock upset of the tournament, falling to Saudi Arabia. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.

2 DAYS AGO