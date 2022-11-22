Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sporting News
How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament
The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
Sporting News
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was
Saudi Arabia's shock 2-1 win over Argentina was only their fourth victory in FIFA World Cup history.
Bleacher Report
Richarlison Celebrated for Best Goal of the World Cup as Neymar, Brazil Beat Serbia
Richarlison had a memorable start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Thursday. The 25-year-old's second goal was a thing of beauty, as he took a pass from Vinícius Júnior and kicked it up to himself into bicycle kick to give the Brazilians a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.
Bleacher Report
Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter
Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar. The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.
Bleacher Report
Germany's Stunning Upset Loss in Group Play to Japan Shocks 2022 Men's World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late in the second half to lead Japan to a shocking 2-1 upset win over Germany in the Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Ilkay Gündogan put the four-time World Cup champions ahead from the penalty spot in the...
CBS Sports
Qatar 2022: World Cup schedule, match dates, daily times for group stage games as France win, Argentina lose
The 2022 FIFA World Cup started on Sunday Nov. 20 with Ecuador downing the host nation 2-0. On Monday the United States men's national team drew their opener against Wales and on Tuesday Argentina suffered the first shock upset of the tournament, falling to Saudi Arabia. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.
Bleacher Report
England vs. USA: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
The United States men's national team faces a massive challenge on Friday against England. The Americans come into the Group B clash two points adrift of the Three Lions and in need of a result to feel more comfortable about their prospects of advancing to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Can France repeat as World Cup champions?
Just a couple of days into the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the list of favorite teams has definitely gotten a shakeup. Unsurprisingly, France has moved up the ranks significantly after defeating Australia handily on Tuesday, 4-1. Has France emerged as the new favorite to win it all...
Sporting News
Youngest goalscorers in World Cup history as Gavi nets in Spain rout of Costa Rica
Spain's start to the 2022 World Cup saw them storm past Costa Rica with a 7-0 win in their Group E opener in Al Thumama. La Roja's biggest ever World Cup win has boosted optimism of a return to their 2010 glory days with Luis Enrique's side emerging as genuine dark horse contenders in Qatar.
Comments / 0