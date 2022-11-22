ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Microsoft is testing portrait mode in PowerPoint on iOS

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iz70_0jKM9gke00

What you need to know

  • Microsoft is testing support for portrait orientation in PowerPoint on iOS.
  • The feature is currently available for Insiders on iPhones and iPads.
  • It's possible to switch between portrait and landscape mode when creating new slides or when viewing preexisting slides.

Microsoft PowerPoint on iOS now supports portrait mode for Insiders. The option allows you to switch between portrait mode and landscape mode when viewing preexisting slides or creating new ones. Microsoft announced the feature in a recent Insider blog post and shared some screenshots of it in action.

"With a shift towards mobile-first content creation, we have heard from many of you that you prefer to do so in Portrait mode. Based on your feedback, we have added the capability to switch [in] and out of Portrait mode when both creating and editing slides!"

Microsoft outlined the steps to try out portrait mode on iPads and iPhones:

Use Portrait mode on iPad

  1. Either open an existing presentation or create one.
  2. On to the Design tab, tap on Orientation.
  3. Tap Portrait and see the slide in focus change to Portrait orientation.

Use Portrait mode on iPhones

  1. Either open an existing presentation or create one.
  2. On the Home tab, tap Design , and then tap Orientation .
  3. Tap Portrait and see the slide in focus change to Portrait orientation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuMQC_0jKM9gke00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You may not see the option to switch between portrait mode and landscape mode, even if you're an Office Insider. While the new feature is rolling out with version 2.68 of the app (Build 22112003), Microsoft releases Insider features gradually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ookqT_0jKM9gke00

Microsoft PowerPoint

PowerPoint is a popular piece of software for sharing presentations. For decades, presentations have been catered to wider screens, such as laptops and desktop computers. Now, you can freely switch to portrait mode, which helps optimize presentations for phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44u2dd_0jKM9gke00

Microsoft 365 Personal
Microsoft 365 Personal comes with the Office suite and 1TB of OneDrive storage. It allows you to work from several devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
TheStreet

Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature

Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 notifications: Three ways to change the new design

To coincide with the new Lock Screen widgets, Apple has also redesigned the notification system in iOS 16. Starting this year, notifications now appear at the bottom of your Lock Screen rather than at the top below the clock. This change is proving to be controversial for many iPhone users, but there are a few settings you can tweak that might improve the experience for you…
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule

In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Android Police

Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
Engadget

Google says Google and other Android manufacturers haven't patched security flaws

Google has disclosed several security flaws for phones that have Mali GPUs, such as those with Exynos SoCs. The company's Project Zero team says it flagged the problems to ARM (which designs the GPUs) back in the summer. ARM resolved the issues on its end in July and August. However, smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Google itself hadn't deployed patches to fix the vulnerabilities as of earlier this week, Project Zero said.
Woonsocket Call

Verizon iPhone Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple iPhone 14, 13, SE, 12, 11, XR & XS Savings Highlighted by Retail Egg

The best early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, including the latest Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max & 14 Plus deals. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Black Friday deals experts are rounding-up the top early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, including savings on Apple iPhone 13 (Pro, Pro Max, mini), iPhone 12 (Pro, Pro Max, mini), iPhone SE & more iPhones. View the best deals using the links below.
Android Police

How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Windows Central

Windows Central

328
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy