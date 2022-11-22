Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
seehafernews.com
New Manitowoc Visitors Center
Visit Manitowoc has announced the opening of its new visitor information center and office at 824 S 8th Street in downtown Manitowoc on Wednesday, November 23. To celebrate the milestone for the City of Manitowoc’s official Destination Marketing Organization, Visit Manitowoc is inviting the public into the new space for the 34th Annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade. From 4:30 – 7:30 pm that evening, residents and visitors alike can see Manitowoc’s official visitor information center, enjoy hot cocoa, Visit Manitowoc cookies, and tasty treats, and warm up during the parade.
seehafernews.com
Peters Pantry Continues to Help Those in Need
Manitowoc’s Peter’s Pantry has been serving county residents in need for over 36 years now. For most of those 3-plus decades, the food pantry has operated out of a former small grocery distribution center at South 21st and Franklin Streets. As Director Woody Shulander says, they “started with very humble beginnings.” Back in those days, it started in people’s garages helping other families. Then it went into the church basement and expanded all along the way.
seehafernews.com
Give Thanks By Donating Blood Or Platelets
As many people gather this week for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and set aside time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. According to Laura McGuire, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross-Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Invites Everyone to Tonight’s Annual Holiday Parade
Everyone is invited to downtown Manitowoc tonight for the annual Holiday Parade. There will be numerous floats all celebrating the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Mayor Justin Nickles told us all the details. “It starts at 6:30 in downtown Manitowoc,” he explained. “Just remember that the first few blocks of the parade on Washington Street are the sensory sensitive zone. We won’t have the bells and whistles and bands for folks who have sensory sensitive issues.”
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
seehafernews.com
Paws Up Pet Rescue
This year’s Seehafer Broadcasting Giving Tree Recipient is Paws Up Pet Rescue. Based in Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties, this a foster based rescue organization that helps pets in need, not only in our area but throughout the state. Paws Up Pet Rescue does take in local, owner surrender animals along with high kill shelters if a right fit can be found.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now
CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
94.3 Jack FM
Proposed Manitowoc School Curriculum Changes Create Tension
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the...
whbl.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Board Hires new Superintendent
During the Special Meeting of Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education Tuesday night, Board members voted to select the current Interim Superintendent James Feil to serve as the next permanent Superintendent of Manitowoc Public School District. There had been a call from past School Board Presidents to conduct...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
seehafernews.com
Former School Board Leaders Urge National Search for Superintendent.
Five former presidents of the Manitowoc Board of Education are urging the current board to conduct a “full, open, and transparent national search for our new superintendent.” In a news release delivered to Seehafer Broadcasting Monday, the group including Michael Herrity, Linda Gratz, Keith Shaw, Dave Longmeyer and Dave Nickels said “The most important job for a Board of Education is to hire a superintendent to lead the school district”.
Comments / 0