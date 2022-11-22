Read full article on original website
Trisha Beamon
1d ago
Crazy how they give out this type of time for drugs 😕 but not for murders. Wish they would pay attention.. The only reason why the time is so heavy because the drug affected the wrong demographic
Substance abuse counselor in Ohio sentenced for vehicular assault, OVI charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A substance abuse counselor who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing an accident that injured another driver was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in prison. Brian Williams, 47, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of vehicular assault and operating a motor […]
Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
$45 million awarded to Ohio man declared 'wrongfully imprisoned'
DAYTON, Ohio — A federal court jury has awarded $45 million to a man who spent two decades in prison on rape and kidnapping convictions that were later overturned. The Montgomery County jury verdict came Monday in the civil lawsuit filed by Roger “Dean” Gillispie and followed a judge's declaration last year that he was “a wrongfully imprisoned individual.”
Man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation indicted on charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to later 2013 has been indicted on charges. Tiandre Turner, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of felonious assault and one count of robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
WLWT 5
Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
ohiocapitaljournal.com
Opponents question harsher sentences for illegal gun possession in Ohio
An Ohio House measure aimed at increasing penalties for those who have a gun illegally is advancing in committee. But its opponents argue it won’t change the problems it sets out to fix. The bill itself. Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler’s HB 383 raises the penalty for illegally possessing...
WLWT 5
Investigators offer reward for information on shooting at Hamilton County prosecutor's residence
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting. According to...
'20 years of hell': Jury awards $45M to Ohio man wrongfully imprisoned
Gillispie had been trying to clear his name for more than 30 years following his 1991 conviction for the rapes and kidnappings of three women in two attacks in Miami Twp. and Harrison Twp.
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charges after man's death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Walton woman in connection to the overdose death of a man. Deputies say they responded to the 6500 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington on Sunday afternoon for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
200 pounds of pot found in Ohio drug search, 3 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
Fox 19
Reward offered after shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots fired into a...
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous […]
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
Fox 19
Woman wanted on warrants out of Texas leads Mason police on chase: VIDEO
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas leading Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen vehicles. Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly led police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours in broad daylight...
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on International Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on International Boulevard in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Man accused of making threats, ramming police cruisers during chase
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Symmes Township man is facing a charge of aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened a woman, her mother, and her grandmother then led police on a chase, court documents say. The documents say the victim believed that Reed Gibson Diehl was going to “kill everyone she...
