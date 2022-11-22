ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 11

Trisha Beamon
1d ago

Crazy how they give out this type of time for drugs 😕 but not for murders. Wish they would pay attention.. The only reason why the time is so heavy because the drug affected the wrong demographic

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

$45 million awarded to Ohio man declared 'wrongfully imprisoned'

DAYTON, Ohio — A federal court jury has awarded $45 million to a man who spent two decades in prison on rape and kidnapping convictions that were later overturned. The Montgomery County jury verdict came Monday in the civil lawsuit filed by Roger “Dean” Gillispie and followed a judge's declaration last year that he was “a wrongfully imprisoned individual.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation indicted on charges

DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to later 2013 has been indicted on charges. Tiandre Turner, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of felonious assault and one count of robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
BURLINGTON, KY
ohiocapitaljournal.com

Opponents question harsher sentences for illegal gun possession in Ohio

An Ohio House measure aimed at increasing penalties for those who have a gun illegally is advancing in committee. But its opponents argue it won’t change the problems it sets out to fix. The bill itself. Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler’s HB 383 raises the penalty for illegally possessing...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

200 pounds of pot found in Ohio drug search, 3 arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman wanted on warrants out of Texas leads Mason police on chase: VIDEO

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas leading Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen vehicles. Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly led police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours in broad daylight...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy