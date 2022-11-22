ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Eladio Carrión Stays True to His Trap Roots on ‘Sen2 Kbrn, Vol. 2’

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxSYx_0jKM9RSd00

It makes sense that Eladio Carrión started out as a comedian known for his uncanny ability to impersonate any artist he came across. Now a rapper himself, he keeps leveraging that skill, shapeshifting and transforming his flow across unexpected beats, coming up with something a little different each time. The Puerto Rican artist, known for his prodigious output and constant inventive streaks, has such eclectic tastes that he’s started to organize his albums into different franchises: There are his bright, effervescent Sauce Boyz editions, where he often explodes into some of his biggest experiments. And last year, he launched Sen2 Kbrn , an album that shows just how good he is riffing over moodier trap sounds that have also defined his career.

On Sen2 Kbrn, Volume 2 , he goes deeper, delivering 10 songs that are a little darker and more mercurial than his past work, building on woozy trap touches, boisterous flexes, and occasional lovelorn lyrics. The release is a vibe, one that feels like a 180 from ecstatic electro-inspired moments on last year’s Sauce Boyz 2 , which included songs like “Sin Frenos,” a wild carnival of a ride featuring Argentine rapper Duki and production prodigy Bizarrap . And though collaborations have always been something Carrión leverages to surprise people, he flies solo on Sen2 Kbrn, Volume 2 , appearing on each track with just his late-night thoughts and beats to smoke to.

Some of the reflections on his fame and come up are familiar: “Gladiator” traces narrative terrain he’s hit on past songs like “Vida Buena,” while the heartbreak of the standout “Caras Vemos” lets Carrión get in his feelings. There are less up-tempo moments throughout the record (though “Te Dijieron” is a bouncier, immediately catchy track), but Carrión is sticking closer to the street sounds that open him up for risk-taking — this is, after all, the guy who got J Balvin on a drill track with 2021’s “TATA,” which he later reinvented with Daddy Yankee and Bobby Shmurda. It also reinforces that no matter where Carrión goes in his music, the connection he has to trap remains strong. (“Family, we’re here with a number one album of just trap,” he wrote in a caption showing Sen2 Kbrn, Volume 2 debuting at the top of Spotify’s global album debuts chart.)

It’s one of his biggest debuts so far, even thought the stakes are lower. Still, Sen2 Kbrn, Volume 2 ‘s success might be a sign that people are catching up to a guy who can do it all, and who’s constantly being recognized by artists at the top of their game (Carrión’s Rimas label mate Bad Bunny made a surprise cameo on his hilarious hit “No Te Deseo el Mal,” which also featured Karol G .) Sen2 Kbrn, Volume 2 is a trip down one avenue Carrión already knows he’s good at, one that leaves fans curious about where he’ll swerve next.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Blazes Through ‘In a Minute,‘ ’California Breeze’ Medley at 2022 AMAs

Lil Baby blazed through a medley of songs from his third studio album It’s Only Me at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. His selection included the project’s lead single “In a Minute” and the deep-cut “California Breeze.” Introducing the artist, host Wayne Brady called the rapper’s story one of redemption — directly leading into an emotional performance of both songs. Presented on a dramatic and smoky stage, it was the performance of “California Breeze” that cut through the show’s noise and allowed the weight behind the song’s lyrics to shine through. Lil Baby was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s ‘Divine Symmetry’ Box Set Shows How He Made ‘Hunky Dory’ His Mission Statement

Five years after the release of David Bowie’s first masterpiece, Hunky Dory — which replaced the perception of Bowie as a one-hit space oddity with the idea Bowie as an ever-ch-ch-changing moon-age messiah — he offered up some characteristic mythmaking. In a 1976 Melody Maker interview, Bowie claimed Hunky Dory‘s “Song for Bob Dylan,” a piss-take extraordinaire that Bowie had shrugged off by saying it was how “some” people saw Dylan, in fact, “laid out what I wanted to do in rock.” “It was at that period that I said, ‘OK, if you don’t want to do it, I...
Rolling Stone

Pete Davidson Is Out, Dolly Parton Is in as Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve Party Co-Host

There’s a new co-host in town, and her name is Dolly Parton. The country icon will join Miley Cyrus live from Miami on December 31 for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted last year with Pete Davidson. The special will air on NBC from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and getting your best,” Cyrus shared in a video sitting alongside Parton, who added: “Well we do that everyday, don’t we Miley?” In response, the singer quipped: “You taught...
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Addresses Speculation About Her Love Life On New Single ‘Don’t Say Nuthin’

Saweetie has finally commented on those pesky dating rumors that have followed her around all year, venting about them in her new single “DON’T SAY NOTHIN.”. Addressing the drama surrounding her love life throughout the entirety of the track, she calls out Twitter and “big mouth-ass blogs” in the intro for pushing narratives surrounding her love life before diving into the first verse.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I.’s Son Messiah Shocks Fans With Country Music Debut

Stream “When I Dream” by Buddy Red, available on all streaming platforms. The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Radio Charts

Diddy and his son King Combs are literally “can’t stop won’t stop.”. Diddy has been very encouraging of his son’s music career and wanted to see him shine on his own without the label of being “Diddy’s son.” Today, the duo have made history as the first father-son combo to top two different radio charts at the same time.
XXL Mag

Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
People

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards

After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Says Colorado Victims Reaping Consequences of ‘Eternal Damnation’

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q. The shooter was disarmed and taken down by heroic patrons, including an army veteran who went into “combat mode” and helped saved “dozens and dozens of lives.” Tragically, the attack killed at least five people and injured 25 more and was described by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers as having “all the trappings of a hate crime,” though he added that an official motive is “still under investigation.” In the aftermath of the shooting, conservatives have doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including former legal adviser to Donald...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vibe

Fat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He’d Bring Back From The Dead

Fat Joe recently revealed which two rap artists he would bring back from the dead if given the chance, and the answer may surprise you. Many fans would predictably bet on his Terror Squad brethren and collaborator Big Pun being among those chosen, and during an appearance on Red Table Talk, the 52-year-old ultimately name-checked Pun and The Notorious B.I.G., with the caveat that his response is based strictly off the artists’ musicality. More from VIBE.comFat Joe Was Asked If He "F**ked Ashanti" After Defending Her Amid Irv Gotti DramaFat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before He...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
Rolling Stone

Watch Lea Michele Sing ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade‘ to Open Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Special

She sang it at the Tony’s. She belted it from the Broadway stage. She performed it in Times Square like a month ago. So of course Lea Michele would take to the streets of New York City to open a literal parade with what is apparently her favorite song. Seen rehearsing last night, Michele — who landed the role of Fanny Brice earlier this year, to the delight of theater kids everywhere — updated the lyrics a little to include a reference announcing herself to Mr. Macy’s. (Even though, as Vulture pointed out, no one has ever been — nor will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy