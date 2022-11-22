ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated

By Jon Blistein
 2 days ago
Ice Cube confirmed he blew the chance at a $9 million movie paycheck because he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine , during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast .

Last October, Ice Cube dropped out of the comedy Oh Hell No , where he was set to star alongside Jack Black. The film’s producers requested all cast and crew get vaccinated ahead of the shoot, but Ice Cube refused, walking away from a $9 million payday.

Ice Cube didn’t comment publicly on the reports, or his decision to depart from the film, at the time. He finally opened up about fumbling that bag — and ostensibly some future bags — on “Million Dollaz” when asked if he was working on any movies. At first, Cube demurred a bit, saying only that he was “Working, hustling.” He then quickly turned to the work he didn’t do, saying, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab. I turned down $9 million.”

He added: “Fuck that jab and fuck y’all for trying to make me get it.”

That decision did come with some consequences beyond losing the $9 million. “I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now,” he admitted.

Ice Cube then insisted he had “a lot of things up [his] sleeve” before quickly backtracking and saying he didn’t actually “turn down” the movie and the $9 million, but that “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Capping things off, Ice Cube shared a few of his thoughts about the vaccine, saying, “I didn’t need that shit. I didn’t catch that shit at all… I didn’t need that shit… Ain’t gonna take no shit I don’t need.”

Comments / 19

Richard Guidetti
2d ago

Since it does not prevent you from getting or spreading the disease why are they powered tripping on the jab?? Good for cube

Reply
6
Only one Super-Ree
2d ago

Good for him, I stuck to it too. My job kept telling me to do it but I wouldn’t and none of my kids or their kids did it either. You can get sick whether you got the shot or not and most with the shot got sick more than people who didn’t get it

Reply(1)
4
Kevin Bankman-Fried
22h ago

lol i remember when rolling stone used to be edgy and anti-authoritarian rather than just a channel for liberal systemic propaganda

Reply
2
