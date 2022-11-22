Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated

Ice Cube confirmed he blew the chance at a $9 million movie paycheck because he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine , during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast .

Last October, Ice Cube dropped out of the comedy Oh Hell No , where he was set to star alongside Jack Black. The film’s producers requested all cast and crew get vaccinated ahead of the shoot, but Ice Cube refused, walking away from a $9 million payday.

Ice Cube didn’t comment publicly on the reports, or his decision to depart from the film, at the time. He finally opened up about fumbling that bag — and ostensibly some future bags — on “Million Dollaz” when asked if he was working on any movies. At first, Cube demurred a bit, saying only that he was “Working, hustling.” He then quickly turned to the work he didn’t do, saying, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab. I turned down $9 million.”

He added: “Fuck that jab and fuck y’all for trying to make me get it.”

That decision did come with some consequences beyond losing the $9 million. “I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now,” he admitted.

Ice Cube then insisted he had “a lot of things up [his] sleeve” before quickly backtracking and saying he didn’t actually “turn down” the movie and the $9 million, but that “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Capping things off, Ice Cube shared a few of his thoughts about the vaccine, saying, “I didn’t need that shit. I didn’t catch that shit at all… I didn’t need that shit… Ain’t gonna take no shit I don’t need.”