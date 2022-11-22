Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Ohio Mr. Football: West Holmes quarterback among 7 statewide finalists
COLUMBUS -- The senior quarterback who led West Holmes to a perfect regular season and the Ohio Cardinal Conference title is a finalist for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA announced seven finalists for the award on Wednesday. The winner will...
richlandsource.com
MOESC hosts student leadership conference
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
richlandsource.com
MOESC crowns champions in academic challenge league
MANSFIELD – During the past few weeks, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was proud to host the High School Fall Academic Challenge League in the virtual format. Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.
richlandsource.com
Laura Mladineo
Laura Jean Mladineo, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 12, 1947 to the late Albert and Dorothy Mladineo. Laura was a resident at Diamond View Residential Care for 30 years and recently a...
richlandsource.com
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Pickle fever hits Mohican again
LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
richlandsource.com
Barbara Anne Heenan
MANSFIELD: Barbara Anne Heenan, 87, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. The daughter of Alston and Pearl (George) Price, Barbara was born July 11, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia and graduated from Morgantown High School in 1953. On July 16, 1952 she married Charles Kenneth Heenan who passed away in 1989.
richlandsource.com
Robert D. "Bob" McConkie
BELLVILLE: There is no greater foundation for a solid community than people who volunteer, people who strive to improve the area, and people who work for the greater good of all residents. Bob McConkie earned the respect of residents throughout the Clear Fork Valley for his countless hours of work to better the township. Bob McConkie was a pillar of the Bellville community.
richlandsource.com
Victorian Christmas Caroling will add to downtown Mansfield holiday lights Saturday
MANSFIELD -- The annual downtown Mansfield holiday lights will add a musical touch on Saturday.
richlandsource.com
Former Kingsgate Cinema to be torn down as negotiations continue with Iron Pony
MANSFIELD -- The building that once housed the former Kingsgate Cinema is going to be demolished, even as Skilken Gold continues to seek a deal with Iron Pony Motorsports. The Mansfield Planning Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to give the Columbus developer 90 days to demolish the property at 1300 Park Ave. West, an extension beyond the scheduled deadline of Dec. 4.
richlandsource.com
Andrew Lee Darby
Mansfield, Andrew Lee Darby, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. Andrew was born March 5, 1956, in Sidon Mississippi, to the late James Darby and Martha Sutton. Andrew made Mansfield his home. Andrew loved barbecuing and spending time with his family.
richlandsource.com
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Janet was born May 23, 1937, in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to the late Stuart and Edith (Coffin) Day. She attended Nantucket Island High School and repaired pay phones for Deltronics. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and watching her birds. Janet especially loved her family.
richlandsource.com
Christmas Open House coming Nov. 25-26 at Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm
SHELBY -- Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm, 2248 Rock Road between Ontario and Shelby, will have its annual Christmas Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "We have a farm store boutique on our property where you may purchase our products," said Julie Myers, founder...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Byrider owners win Presidents Award; Franchise of the Year nomination
AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention. McPhie and Barrett were also...
richlandsource.com
Award-winning educator to give AU’s commencement address for December graduates
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer, Ohio’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient, will give the keynote address at Ashland University’s Winter 2022 Commencement, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Niss Athletic Center. The ceremony, for both undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 10 a.m. No...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank: Westinghouse walls set to come tumbling down on Dec. 19
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero was driving in the spring of 2021 when he again noticed the five-story, decaying failure that has sadly dominated the east end skyline at 200 Fifth St. for the past three decades. "I was going to the Edge Plastics ribbon cutting on April...
richlandsource.com
Karen Enderle
Karen J. Enderle, age 70, resident of Tiro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ohio Health Shelby. Born January 10, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy (Poe) Lykins, she had been a lifelong area resident. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School and worked at RR Donnelley for over 30 years before her retirement in 2016. Karen was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church and loved sitting in the sun on her deck. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
richlandsource.com
Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
richlandsource.com
More than 70 Richland County business to participate in Small Business Saturday
MANSFIELD -- Each local business has something unique to offer, said Sandy Messner, director of marketing and communications for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. A small business owner herself, Messner said Small Business Saturday is sometimes the busiest day of the year for participants. Since mid-November, the Chamber...
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Comments / 0