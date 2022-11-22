ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys 'Tone Setters' Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons Key to Playoff Run? Practice Injury Update

By Adam Schultz
The Dallas Cowboys redeemed themselves after the fourth-quarter collapse against Green Bay with a dominating 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings with Stephen Jones saying that Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons set the tone for the week.

The Dallas Cowboys made a statement on Sunday in a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings . After a week of anger, frustration, and talking, Dallas took the Vikings apart in dominating fashion. ... feeding the idea that it can be done again and again ... and part of a Dallas playoff run.

There was motivation for the Cowboys after their 14-point fourth-quarter collapse against Green Bay. COO Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan and stated that the loss to the Packers played a significant role in the win on Sunday. He added that Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons "set the tone" during the week.

"I think the biggest thing was the disappointment of the Green Bay loss," Jones said on the motivation for the Minnesota blowout. "We played good for three quarters there but let that get away. We just didn't get the job done."

"You start with Dak [Prescott], you start with Micah [Parsons] certainly, they owned it and set the tone in practice all week," Jones added. "I think that was a big driving factor to not necessarily show our fans, but more than anything just show each other that we can certainly play at a higher level that what we showed against Green Bay."

​The Vikings held an 8-1 record (now 8-2) coming into Sunday's game, and linebacker Parsons took one series to "set the tone" as he sacked Kirk Cousins and forced a fumble which Dallas recovered. It resulted in three points for the Cowboys.

For Jones, that play on the first drive was the catalyst for the 40-3 blowout win over Minnesota .

"I thought he came out and backed it up, Jones said of Parsons. "He stated throughout the week that he was going to play better, the defense was going to play better. Obviously, to make a huge play like that on the first drive, it was a big play and set the tone for the day."

The tone setters in Prescott, who was flawless as he only had three incompletions on the day (22/25), threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, and Parsons who notched two sacks, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss were pivotal in the history-making win.

There will be more “tones” to set this week, though first Dallas needs to get healthy. The Tuesday injury report is above.

