Earlier, I wrote an article about nontheistic Christianity - a version of Christianity where people reject the idea of God as a personal God and see him as an impersonal force - but I forgot to write about the man who helped to produce this unique interpretation of Christianity - Paul van Buren. Paul was a Christian theologian and author who was born in Norfolk, Virginia back in 1924. During World War II, Paul served in the United States Coast Guard, and after his service, he went to Harvard University. Eventually, the man attended the Episcopal Theological School and got a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1951. After all of that, he received a Th.D. (a doctorate in theology) in 1957 from the University of Bael in Switzerland while studying under Calvinist theologian Karl Barth.

16 DAYS AGO