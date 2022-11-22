ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Thanksgiving travel is busy but not chaotic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to recover in a big way this season. About 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, 312,000 of which are Idahoans, according to AAA. They say this is a 1.5% increase from last year. But the Idaho...
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
Thanksgiving “Race to Feed the Hungry”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, nearly 600 runners braved the chilly weather to race for a good cause. Michael and Wendy Hay’s'”Race to Feed the Hungry” is an Idaho Falls thanksgiving tradition for local runners. Whether burning off a few calories to make room for a thanksgiving feast or walking at their own pace, all could agree they were excited to help a good cause.
3 things to know this morning – November 22, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students. 2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once...
Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho. The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region. Bell ringers for...
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County

PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
