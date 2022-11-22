IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, nearly 600 runners braved the chilly weather to race for a good cause. Michael and Wendy Hay’s'”Race to Feed the Hungry” is an Idaho Falls thanksgiving tradition for local runners. Whether burning off a few calories to make room for a thanksgiving feast or walking at their own pace, all could agree they were excited to help a good cause.

