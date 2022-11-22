Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving travel is busy but not chaotic
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to recover in a big way this season. About 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, 312,000 of which are Idahoans, according to AAA. They say this is a 1.5% increase from last year. But the Idaho...
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
Thanksgiving “Race to Feed the Hungry”
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, nearly 600 runners braved the chilly weather to race for a good cause. Michael and Wendy Hay’s'”Race to Feed the Hungry” is an Idaho Falls thanksgiving tradition for local runners. Whether burning off a few calories to make room for a thanksgiving feast or walking at their own pace, all could agree they were excited to help a good cause.
3 things to know this morning – November 22, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students. 2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once...
Locals honor the 4 University of Idaho students with a candlelight vigil
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls city residents took time on Monday night to honor the four students from the University of Idaho whose lives were taken on Nov. 13 with a candlelight vigil. Emotions were running high as the vigil helped students and alumni grieve with the...
Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. Idaho State is one of four grantees in the Northwest and the...
Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho. The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region. Bell ringers for...
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County
PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
Man arrested for grand theft and possession of illegal drugs
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Ln. in Ammon just before 2 a.m. to a report of a man in a...
