Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg
VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
MHSAA 6A South Championship: Brandon at Ocean Springs at a glance
JACKSON — Only four teams remain in each class in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs as we head into the semifinal round this weekend. Today, we'll break down the 6A South matchup between preseason No. 1 Brandon and current No. 1 Ocean Springs. Brandon BulldogsRecord: 11-1Head coach: Sam Williams ...
mississippiscoreboard.com
OLE MISS’ JONATHAN MINGO, MSU’S WILL ROGERS HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL DAYS IN BRANDON
One wears Number 1 for Ole Miss. The other one wears Number 2 for Mississippi State. They are as close of friends as their numbers are. Jonathan Mingo, Number 1 for Ole Miss, and Will Rogers, Number 2 for MSU, have been close friends since their days at Brandon Middle School.
2024 running back Kahnen Daniels excited about recent Mississippi State offer
Once again, West Point High School's Kahnen Daniels is having a productive season in the Green Wave backfield. Then right before he opened the postseason, the 2024 running back prospect saw his efforts pay off on the recruiting trail. Last week the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Daniels collected his first offer...
Neshoba Democrat
Rockets battle West Point in hard-played game
The Neshoba Central Rockets battled hard but fell just short as they dropped a 34-33 decision to West Point in the second round of the Class 5A state football playoffs. Neshoba Central finished the season with an 8-4 record. West Point improves to 10-2. They visit Vicksburg Friday night in a game that will decide the Class 5A North State championship.
WTOK-TV
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
Starkville Daily News
Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News
With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
MSU AD Search: The case for John Currie
One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.
gojsutigers.com
Game Preview: Jackson State vs. Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Jackson State men's basketball team makes the trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan for the second game in the Indiana Hoosier Classic. JSU is coming off a 91-94 loss to Arkansas- Little Rock this past Sunday. The Tigers had four players score double...
Mississippi State Football: The Egg Bowl is bigger than Mike Leach
Despite what our head coach says: TSUN is, and always will be our most hated and bitter rival. Let’s get that straight. The SEC could decide tomorrow that TSUN is better served playing in the FCS. Mississippi State football would play them every year with a smile on their face.
Neshoba Democrat
Edward Bragg
Funeral service for Mr. Edward Lee Bragg was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. from Morning Star M.B. Church with Pastor Harold Coburn officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bragg, 72, of Noxapater, passed away on...
Neshoba Democrat
Voncille Parker
Funeral services for Voncille Parker were held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Dr. Mike Carr, Dr. Wayne Hill, and Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial followed in Cedarlawn Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Parker, 87, of Philadelphia, died Sunday, November...
Neshoba Democrat
Sharon Denise Boler
Funeral service for Ms. Sharon Denise Boler will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel with Elder Ben Cole officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Saturday , December 3, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Boler,...
Neshoba Democrat
Geanie Diane Smith Lovett
Graveside services for Mrs. Geanie Diane Smith Lovett will be held Saturday at 2pm at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Keith Lovett will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
Neshoba Democrat
Ray Anthony Boatner
Memorial service for Mr. Ray Anthony Boatner will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at John E. Stephens Chapel with Rev. Scott Boatner officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM till time for service. John E. Stephens Chapel in charge of arrangements. Mr. Boatner, 66, passed away...
Neshoba Democrat
Of Local Interest
Motors 4 Toys - Cruise-In & Toy Drive. Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m-noon. Show off your rides and spread some Christmas cheer. There will be a car/motorcycle ride leaving at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Boatner will be available to pray with anyone desiring prayer. On December 10: drop off your new toys in the original packaging at God's House West Philadelphia Baptist Church, 256 Gum Street, Philadelphia. Bless a Child. Early drop off boxes will be located at MBC Office and Deals.
Neshoba Democrat
Billie Patrick
Funeral service for Ms. Billie Patrick was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1 P.M. from the chapel of Beck Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Taylor officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Ms. Patrick, 88, of Philadelphia, passed away...
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Neshoba Democrat
Just Among Friends
The Philadelphia Rotary Club honored 3 students from local high schools as Students of the Month for November, 2022 during last Monday's meeting. They are Catherine Jim, Choctaw Central High School; Elijah Ruffin, Neshoba Central High School; and Zoey Griff, Philadelphia High School. The students were introduced to the members...
