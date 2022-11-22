ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Two SCSD#1 Board Members Sworn In

Two newly elected board members for the SCSD#1 board were sworn in on Nov. 22, in a special meeting in Ranchester. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent of the district, took the board members oath of office, which they recited together. Bill Adsit, who served eight years on the college board and was...
RANCHESTER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Ratifies Letter in Support of Land Trust

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a Letter of Support for the Sheridan Community Land Trust’s (SCLT) application for funding for the Red Grade Trails System. The SCLT is applying to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation (WOR) asking for $749,000 which will be combined with a local match of $100,000 to complete the multi-year project, according to the letter from the county.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Clerk Applauds Employees During Election

During the Sheridan County Commission’s recent regular meeting, during the Public Comment portion of the agenda, County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk-Thompson wanted to thank everyone that was involved in and helped during the the November 8 General Election. Commissioner Terry Cram joked that Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark thanks...
Sheridan Media

Clearmont Town Council Discusses Funding, Christmas Decorations

Several items were discussed in the Clearmont Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Mayor Chris Schock said there will be a meeting with the legislators on November 29, and he will speak to them about the ARPA grant funding. He said the funding this year went to the larger towns in the state, such as Cheyenne and Gillette, and how many smaller Wyoming towns felt the system was unfair.
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Open Space

An ordinance detailing open space requirements for developers in the City of Sheridan was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2255 was approved by the City Council on second reading. No change was made to...
Sheridan Media

SPD to present TIPS training in December

The Sheridan Police Department has announced it will host a Training for Intervention ProcedureS (TIPS) class beginning in December. According to the SPD, City of Sheridan Ordinance 4-4(e) reads in part, “All persons employed at any licensee business operating with a liquor license issued by the city of Sheridan who are engaged in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages or the managing thereof (hereinafter referred to as an “alcohol server staff”), shall successfully complete an alcohol server training program as approved by Wyoming Statute section 12-2-402, within ninety days of the start of their employment.”
Sheridan Media

Sheridan PD to Host Coffee With a Cop Saturday

The Sheridan Police Department is inviting the public to come together to build relationships and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee Saturday, November 26 at Java Moon from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Renews Contract with Athletic Club

Buffalo’s city employees will be able to continue to use the facilities at the Buffalo Athletic Club (BAC), after the city council extended their agreement for another year. According to Schrader, the contract specifies the city will pay the BAC $300 per month during the one-year contract which allows all city employees unlimited access to the club’s facilities and equipment.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Fairgrounds to be the Site of 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be the site for the 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker made the announcement at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting during an update on the winter rodeo. Parker said the skijoring portion of the winter rodeo will...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Internationally renowned author Craig Johnson will read Christmas stories at the Sheridan County libraries

Author of the internationally beloved Longmire Mystery Series, Craig Johnson will be reading his most recent Christmas story at the Sheridan County libraries for the holidays. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s public Pulse Program, Sheridan County Library System Executive Director Cameron Duff made the announcement, citing some extended hours for the event.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Be alert for animals in the morning and evening hours

Game and Fish is seeing a lot of animal collisions on the Sheridan Region roadways. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Wyoming Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt asked motorists to keep a heads up while commuting in the region, especially in the morning and evening hours.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Arraigned for Felony Theft

A Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday for the charge of felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to Sheridan Liquor on Sugarland Drive to investigate a report of theft. Store Owner Chad Franklin reported that an employee of his, Monte Johnson, had been taking money from a cash safe within the business and there were several video recordings of him committing the alleged criminal activity. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan, the 59-year-old Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony theft.
SHERIDAN, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming

Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

A trial date has been set for April of next year in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with seven felonies. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, 37-year-old Drell Amende pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony burglary, four counts of felony theft, and one count of felony alteration of a vehicle’s identification numbers. Between April 1 and late October of this year, Amende allegedly broke into a number of storage units in Sheridan County and stole numerous items. Amende was arrested for the alleged crimes on October 6.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy