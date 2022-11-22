The Sheridan Police Department is inviting the public to come together to build relationships and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee Saturday, November 26 at Java Moon from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

