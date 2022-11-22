Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
College Trustee Erin Kilbride Shares Lessons Learned From National Conference
A Sheridan County woman who represents all Wyoming Community Colleges on a national level, says the problems that the Cowboy State’s colleges face today aren’t much different from the rest of the country. About 1 month ago Erin Kilbride, who is the Wyoming state representative with the Association...
Sheridan Media
Two SCSD#1 Board Members Sworn In
Two newly elected board members for the SCSD#1 board were sworn in on Nov. 22, in a special meeting in Ranchester. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent of the district, took the board members oath of office, which they recited together. Bill Adsit, who served eight years on the college board and was...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Ratifies Letter in Support of Land Trust
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a Letter of Support for the Sheridan Community Land Trust’s (SCLT) application for funding for the Red Grade Trails System. The SCLT is applying to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation (WOR) asking for $749,000 which will be combined with a local match of $100,000 to complete the multi-year project, according to the letter from the county.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Clerk Applauds Employees During Election
During the Sheridan County Commission’s recent regular meeting, during the Public Comment portion of the agenda, County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk-Thompson wanted to thank everyone that was involved in and helped during the the November 8 General Election. Commissioner Terry Cram joked that Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark thanks...
Sheridan Media
Clearmont Town Council Discusses Funding, Christmas Decorations
Several items were discussed in the Clearmont Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Mayor Chris Schock said there will be a meeting with the legislators on November 29, and he will speak to them about the ARPA grant funding. He said the funding this year went to the larger towns in the state, such as Cheyenne and Gillette, and how many smaller Wyoming towns felt the system was unfair.
Sheridan Media
Open Space
An ordinance detailing open space requirements for developers in the City of Sheridan was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2255 was approved by the City Council on second reading. No change was made to...
Sheridan Media
SPD to present TIPS training in December
The Sheridan Police Department has announced it will host a Training for Intervention ProcedureS (TIPS) class beginning in December. According to the SPD, City of Sheridan Ordinance 4-4(e) reads in part, “All persons employed at any licensee business operating with a liquor license issued by the city of Sheridan who are engaged in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages or the managing thereof (hereinafter referred to as an “alcohol server staff”), shall successfully complete an alcohol server training program as approved by Wyoming Statute section 12-2-402, within ninety days of the start of their employment.”
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD to Host Coffee With a Cop Saturday
The Sheridan Police Department is inviting the public to come together to build relationships and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee Saturday, November 26 at Java Moon from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Contract with Athletic Club
Buffalo’s city employees will be able to continue to use the facilities at the Buffalo Athletic Club (BAC), after the city council extended their agreement for another year. According to Schrader, the contract specifies the city will pay the BAC $300 per month during the one-year contract which allows all city employees unlimited access to the club’s facilities and equipment.
Sheridan Media
Fairgrounds to be the Site of 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be the site for the 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker made the announcement at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting during an update on the winter rodeo. Parker said the skijoring portion of the winter rodeo will...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
Sheridan Media
Internationally renowned author Craig Johnson will read Christmas stories at the Sheridan County libraries
Author of the internationally beloved Longmire Mystery Series, Craig Johnson will be reading his most recent Christmas story at the Sheridan County libraries for the holidays. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s public Pulse Program, Sheridan County Library System Executive Director Cameron Duff made the announcement, citing some extended hours for the event.
Sheridan Media
Be alert for animals in the morning and evening hours
Game and Fish is seeing a lot of animal collisions on the Sheridan Region roadways. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Wyoming Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt asked motorists to keep a heads up while commuting in the region, especially in the morning and evening hours.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Arraigned for Felony Theft
A Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday for the charge of felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to Sheridan Liquor on Sugarland Drive to investigate a report of theft. Store Owner Chad Franklin reported that an employee of his, Monte Johnson, had been taking money from a cash safe within the business and there were several video recordings of him committing the alleged criminal activity. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan, the 59-year-old Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony theft.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming
Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Troopers Have a new Head Coach / Junior Hawks on the Road in Montana This Weekend / Cowboy Football at Fresno State Friday Night
TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers will have a new leader in the spring of 2023 as former Jets coach Austin Cowen takes over the Troopers head coaching position. We sat down with Cowen last night to talk about the coming season and he says he’s excited to be in this position.
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A trial date has been set for April of next year in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with seven felonies. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, 37-year-old Drell Amende pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony burglary, four counts of felony theft, and one count of felony alteration of a vehicle’s identification numbers. Between April 1 and late October of this year, Amende allegedly broke into a number of storage units in Sheridan County and stole numerous items. Amende was arrested for the alleged crimes on October 6.
Comments / 0