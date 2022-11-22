Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Two Midcoast Fundraisers Join Forces
Fundraising professionals Bridget Alexander, of Wiscasset, and Kate Fletcher, of Warren, have teamed up to offer their extensive nonprofit experience to assist organizations in the Midcoast and throughout Maine. Their new company is Mighty Oaks Consulting. Alexander has a successful track record of program and budget development, which has resulted...
Watch Amazon’s Unique Way It Delivers Packages to This Tiny Maine Island
This was an incredible story to stumble upon. We try to shop as locally as possible but for a lot of basic or even weird needs, we rely on Amazon to get things ASAP and for inexpensive prices. But what about people living in remote places off the beaten path?...
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
lcnme.com
GIVE THANKS
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at The Lincoln County News. Thanksgiving is an often overlooked holiday, passed by on the way to holiday lights and end-of-year celebrations. However, the spirit of gratitude behind it is something we should take time to implement, not only during this season, but all year-round. We can start with some simple ones.
mainebiz.biz
In downtown Freeport, a five-property commercial portfolio changes hands
An investment portfolio of four commercial buildings and a 45-car parking lot in downtown Freeport sold to local investors for its value-add opportunity. The buildings — at 6 Mill, 24 Bow, 42 Main and 76 Main streets — total 48,886 square feet and include retail tenants Orvis, Polo Ralph Lauren, FjallRaven, Estee Lauder and the Loft. The parking lot is at 32 West St.
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
lcnme.com
LEGAL NOTICE • PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that any flowerpots, dead plants, decorations, lights, extraneous objects or other temporarily attached items that are above ground level must be removed from the burial lots in the Brookland Cemetery by December 10, 2022. All other articles, which in our judgement are considered inappropriate or dangerous to our safe maintenance of cemetery grounds will be removed and taken away by the Brookland Cemetery maintenance team to ensure the safe and effective upkeep of the Brookland Cemetery.
lcnme.com
Boothbay Garden Club Holiday Festival
Join us for one of the highlights of the Boothbay Harbor holiday season and get a head start on your holiday shopping!. At our annual Holiday Festival (formerly Festival of Trees), you will find unique, local, handcrafted gifts in FIVE distinct sections:. • TABLE AND MANTLE: Holiday floral arrangements, table...
thewindhameagle.com
Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby
I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
amjamboafrica.com
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens
November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
WMTW
Paris select board accepts petition to recall school board members over gender ID proposal
PARIS, Maine — Set to go before voters in the Oxford Hills School District is an effort to recall two members of the school board. The action was taken in response to their support for a proposal related to student gender identity protections. Armand Norton has led the effort...
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
WMTW
Maine family sues the military over coverage for transgender daughter
PORTLAND, Maine — A father and his transgender daughter from Sagadahoc County have filed a federal lawsuit, challenging a federal statute that bars the Military Health System from covering medically necessary surgeries for dependents of service members seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. The father, identified in the lawsuit only...
