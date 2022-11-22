ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lcnme.com

Two Midcoast Fundraisers Join Forces

Fundraising professionals Bridget Alexander, of Wiscasset, and Kate Fletcher, of Warren, have teamed up to offer their extensive nonprofit experience to assist organizations in the Midcoast and throughout Maine. Their new company is Mighty Oaks Consulting. Alexander has a successful track record of program and budget development, which has resulted...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

GIVE THANKS

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at The Lincoln County News. Thanksgiving is an often overlooked holiday, passed by on the way to holiday lights and end-of-year celebrations. However, the spirit of gratitude behind it is something we should take time to implement, not only during this season, but all year-round. We can start with some simple ones.
mainebiz.biz

In downtown Freeport, a five-property commercial portfolio changes hands

An investment portfolio of four commercial buildings and a 45-car parking lot in downtown Freeport sold to local investors for its value-add opportunity. The buildings — at 6 Mill, 24 Bow, 42 Main and 76 Main streets — total 48,886 square feet and include retail tenants Orvis, Polo Ralph Lauren, FjallRaven, Estee Lauder and the Loft. The parking lot is at 32 West St.
FREEPORT, ME
92 Moose

25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

LEGAL NOTICE • PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that any flowerpots, dead plants, decorations, lights, extraneous objects or other temporarily attached items that are above ground level must be removed from the burial lots in the Brookland Cemetery by December 10, 2022. All other articles, which in our judgement are considered inappropriate or dangerous to our safe maintenance of cemetery grounds will be removed and taken away by the Brookland Cemetery maintenance team to ensure the safe and effective upkeep of the Brookland Cemetery.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Boothbay Garden Club Holiday Festival

Join us for one of the highlights of the Boothbay Harbor holiday season and get a head start on your holiday shopping!. At our annual Holiday Festival (formerly Festival of Trees), you will find unique, local, handcrafted gifts in FIVE distinct sections:. • TABLE AND MANTLE: Holiday floral arrangements, table...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby

I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
WINDHAM, ME
amjamboafrica.com

School hoaxes through an immigrant lens

November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine family sues the military over coverage for transgender daughter

PORTLAND, Maine — A father and his transgender daughter from Sagadahoc County have filed a federal lawsuit, challenging a federal statute that bars the Military Health System from covering medically necessary surgeries for dependents of service members seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. The father, identified in the lawsuit only...
SAGADAHOC COUNTY, ME

