World Cup 2022: Foreigners deliver success amid Qatar's failings

Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
‘My god…’ – Man Utd icon Roy Keane speechless at Angel Di Maria over Argentina star’s display against Saudi Arabia
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane slammed Argentina star and ex-Red Devil Angel Di Maria after the loss to Saudi Arabia. The Copa America winners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Group C minnows earlier today at the Lusail Stadium in a match that saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside.
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
How Qatar ended up hosting the World Cup
With the World Cup now underway in Qatar, many are wondering how this moment arrived -- that a tiny Gulf nation with little footballing history ended up hosting the biggest event the sport has to offer.
The Jewish Press
Military Intelligence Chief Haliva: Iran May Attack Qatar Soccer Games
Major general Aharon Haliva who commands the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate said in a lecture at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv that the protests in Iran have become civilian riots, causing high levels of anxiety in the regime which is concerned about its future. Haliva...
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark World Cup win over Argentina
Region rejoices as Saudi team ‘writes history’ against South American powerhouse in group stage
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside
Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Guillermo Ochoa has done it again, you can watch his penalty save for Mexico v Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
Canada, Italy advance to Davis Cup semifinals
Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov rallied for a three-set doubles win on Thursday to give Canada a 2-1 win over
Cristiano Ronaldo aims to become Portugal's leading World Cup scorer in Qatar: "I think Eusebio will be wishing me luck to beat his own record"
Ronaldo is two goals behind legendary Portuguese forward Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals
Yardbarker
Former Brazil international tears Neymar Junior apart – ‘It’s a sad state of affairs’
Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Serbia with their eyes firmly on the big prize. Tite’s side have been playing well, scoring goals and are packed with talent. However according to Juninho Pernambucano, capped 40 times for the Selecao himself, the biggest gaps are at home.
Opelika-Auburn News
Street celebrations after Saudi World Cup win
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday and Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's shocking World Cup group match win over Argentina. From Jordan and Syria to Gaza and Qatar - host of this year's World Cup- fans basked in Saudi Arabia's achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Saudi Arabian football fans took to the streets of Doha on Wednesday to celebrate the historic achievement. Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals over Argentina, one of the tournament's favorites. In Amman, Saudi Arabian nationals and Jordanians celebrated in the streets, cheering the Saudi team's victory.
