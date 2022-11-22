Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Just Among Friends
The Philadelphia Rotary Club honored 3 students from local high schools as Students of the Month for November, 2022 during last Monday's meeting. They are Catherine Jim, Choctaw Central High School; Elijah Ruffin, Neshoba Central High School; and Zoey Griff, Philadelphia High School. The students were introduced to the members...
wcbi.com
Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
Neshoba Democrat
Sharon Denise Boler
Funeral service for Ms. Sharon Denise Boler will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel with Elder Ben Cole officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Saturday , December 3, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Boler,...
Neshoba Democrat
Voncille Parker
Funeral services for Voncille Parker were held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Dr. Mike Carr, Dr. Wayne Hill, and Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial followed in Cedarlawn Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Parker, 87, of Philadelphia, died Sunday, November...
Neshoba Democrat
FLASHBACKS
Vaccination against Diphtheria, Typhoid Fever, and Smallpox have been made available without charge to the people of Neshoba County. Ann Carr, Jackson sophomore, will be crowned queen of homecoming by James Ratcliff, of Philadelphia, Captain of the Hinds Junior College Eagles, at Raymond. November 22, 1962. One of the first...
Neshoba Democrat
Ray Anthony Boatner
Memorial service for Mr. Ray Anthony Boatner will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at John E. Stephens Chapel with Rev. Scott Boatner officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM till time for service. John E. Stephens Chapel in charge of arrangements. Mr. Boatner, 66, passed away...
Neshoba Democrat
HARDY named BMI Songwriter of the Year
Neshoba County’s Michael Hardy, or HARDY as he is known professionally, second from left, was named BMI country songwriter of the year Nov. 9 in Nashville following his ACM songwriter of the year win earlier this year. He is pictured with his family, from left, father Mike Hardy, HARDY,...
Neshoba Democrat
James A. Smith
Home going services for James A. Smith were held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial followed in New Bethel Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Smith, 96, of Philadelphia, died Monday, November 14, 2022. James lived and worked in Royal Oak, MI,...
Neshoba Democrat
Edward Bragg
Funeral service for Mr. Edward Lee Bragg was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. from Morning Star M.B. Church with Pastor Harold Coburn officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bragg, 72, of Noxapater, passed away on...
Neshoba Democrat
Geanie Diane Smith Lovett
Graveside services for Mrs. Geanie Diane Smith Lovett will be held Saturday at 2pm at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Keith Lovett will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
kicks96news.com
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
Official Says 4 Philadelphia High School Students Shot Near School
Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day on Wednesday, a city schools spokesperson said. “One was shot in the shoulder, one was shot in the knee and the two others have graze wounds,” the district’s deputy...
wcbi.com
MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage collection in Neshoba County has been announced. There will be no route pick-up on Thursday, November 24th. The route scheduled for Friday, November 25th will be picked up as it normally is. The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will...
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek ‘dine-and-dash’ suspects
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying subjects wanted for questioning concerning a “dine and dash” that occurred at Yamato Steakhouse & Sushi this past Sunday, PPD announced on Facebook. A dine and dash is when one orders food and leaves without...
Neshoba Democrat
City seeks bids for restroom work
The city of Philadelphia moved to the next phase on the Booker T. Washington gym renovation project when aldermen voted to advertise for bids to redo the bathrooms and make them handicap accessible. Aldermen passed the motion on a 4-0 vote during their meeting last Tuesday. Ward 2 Alderman Jim...
MHSAA 6A North Championship: Starkville at Tupelo at a glance
JACKSON — We're down to four teams remaining in each of the six classes in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs, and there are some fantastic football games slated for this weekend. Here's an in-depth look at the 6A North matchup between Starkville and Tupelo. Starkville YellowjacketsRecord: 10-3Head ...
Neshoba Democrat
‘Booms’ near Bond community being investigated by Sheriff
Reports of loud booms in the Bond Community are being investigated by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Eric Clark. Clark said they have received calls and seen social media posts about the booms over the weekend like one around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Clarks says they...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Fayette mother torn by grief while waiting for crime lab report on her missing son
Tiffany Carter, 48, was in sheer terror after learning in early October that her 25-year-old son Rasheem Ryelle Carter was in fear of his life only two days before he wound up missing in Taylorsville in Smith County. The last communication the Fayette mother had with Rasheem, who also lived...
