Motors 4 Toys - Cruise-In & Toy Drive. Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m-noon. Show off your rides and spread some Christmas cheer. There will be a car/motorcycle ride leaving at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Boatner will be available to pray with anyone desiring prayer. On December 10: drop off your new toys in the original packaging at God's House West Philadelphia Baptist Church, 256 Gum Street, Philadelphia. Bless a Child. Early drop off boxes will be located at MBC Office and Deals.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO