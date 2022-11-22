Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Of Local Interest
Motors 4 Toys - Cruise-In & Toy Drive. Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m-noon. Show off your rides and spread some Christmas cheer. There will be a car/motorcycle ride leaving at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Boatner will be available to pray with anyone desiring prayer. On December 10: drop off your new toys in the original packaging at God's House West Philadelphia Baptist Church, 256 Gum Street, Philadelphia. Bless a Child. Early drop off boxes will be located at MBC Office and Deals.
Neshoba Democrat
Sharon Denise Boler
Funeral service for Ms. Sharon Denise Boler will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel with Elder Ben Cole officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Saturday , December 3, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Boler,...
Neshoba Democrat
Voncille Parker
Funeral services for Voncille Parker were held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Dr. Mike Carr, Dr. Wayne Hill, and Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial followed in Cedarlawn Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Parker, 87, of Philadelphia, died Sunday, November...
Neshoba Democrat
Ray Anthony Boatner
Memorial service for Mr. Ray Anthony Boatner will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at John E. Stephens Chapel with Rev. Scott Boatner officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM till time for service. John E. Stephens Chapel in charge of arrangements. Mr. Boatner, 66, passed away...
Neshoba Democrat
Christmas parade set for Dec. 5
The Philadelphia Christmas parade is set for Monday, Dec. 5. Neshoba countians are gearing up for the Christmas holidays and the “route is always the same,” said Tim Moore, executive director of the Philadelphia-Neshoba Chamber of Commerce. “It starts on Poplar Avenue., comes up Main Street, takes a...
Neshoba Democrat
FLASHBACKS
Vaccination against Diphtheria, Typhoid Fever, and Smallpox have been made available without charge to the people of Neshoba County. Ann Carr, Jackson sophomore, will be crowned queen of homecoming by James Ratcliff, of Philadelphia, Captain of the Hinds Junior College Eagles, at Raymond. November 22, 1962. One of the first...
Neshoba Democrat
HARDY named BMI Songwriter of the Year
Neshoba County’s Michael Hardy, or HARDY as he is known professionally, second from left, was named BMI country songwriter of the year Nov. 9 in Nashville following his ACM songwriter of the year win earlier this year. He is pictured with his family, from left, father Mike Hardy, HARDY,...
Neshoba Democrat
James A. Smith
Home going services for James A. Smith were held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial followed in New Bethel Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Smith, 96, of Philadelphia, died Monday, November 14, 2022. James lived and worked in Royal Oak, MI,...
Neshoba Democrat
‘Booms’ near Bond community being investigated by Sheriff
Reports of loud booms in the Bond Community are being investigated by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Eric Clark. Clark said they have received calls and seen social media posts about the booms over the weekend like one around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Clarks says they...
Neshoba Democrat
Lisa Warren
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Ms. Lisa Warren. Ms. Lisa was born in Pensacola, FL, and was a resident of Neshoba County since 2007. She was a former hotel manager and Christian by faith. She is survived by daughters, Amber Reece of Union, MS,...
Neshoba Democrat
Edward Bragg
Funeral service for Mr. Edward Lee Bragg was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. from Morning Star M.B. Church with Pastor Harold Coburn officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bragg, 72, of Noxapater, passed away on...
Neshoba Democrat
Geanie Diane Smith Lovett
Graveside services for Mrs. Geanie Diane Smith Lovett will be held Saturday at 2pm at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Keith Lovett will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
Neshoba Democrat
City seeks bids for restroom work
The city of Philadelphia moved to the next phase on the Booker T. Washington gym renovation project when aldermen voted to advertise for bids to redo the bathrooms and make them handicap accessible. Aldermen passed the motion on a 4-0 vote during their meeting last Tuesday. Ward 2 Alderman Jim...
kicks96news.com
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Fayette mother torn by grief while waiting for crime lab report on her missing son
Tiffany Carter, 48, was in sheer terror after learning in early October that her 25-year-old son Rasheem Ryelle Carter was in fear of his life only two days before he wound up missing in Taylorsville in Smith County. The last communication the Fayette mother had with Rasheem, who also lived...
Neshoba Democrat
Runoff for school board seat Tuesday
Voters in eight precincts will return to the polls Tuesday for the School Board District 2 runoff race. With no candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote in the School Board District 2 race, candidates Mary Ann Nicholson and Jermaine Simmons will face off in a runoff election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29.
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage collection in Neshoba County has been announced. There will be no route pick-up on Thursday, November 24th. The route scheduled for Friday, November 25th will be picked up as it normally is. The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will...
MHSAA 6A North Championship: Starkville at Tupelo at a glance
JACKSON — We're down to four teams remaining in each of the six classes in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs, and there are some fantastic football games slated for this weekend. Here's an in-depth look at the 6A North matchup between Starkville and Tupelo. Starkville YellowjacketsRecord: 10-3Head ...
Neshoba Democrat
Winstead sentenced in hit-and-run death
A man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead on Mississippi 492 near Union in late April 2021 was sentenced to serve seven years in prison last week. The man, Andrew Graham Winstead, 27, of 12371 Road 383, was sentenced on Nov. 16, to 12...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
