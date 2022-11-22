Read full article on original website
Related
mississippiscoreboard.com
OLE MISS’ JONATHAN MINGO, MSU’S WILL ROGERS HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL DAYS IN BRANDON
One wears Number 1 for Ole Miss. The other one wears Number 2 for Mississippi State. They are as close of friends as their numbers are. Jonathan Mingo, Number 1 for Ole Miss, and Will Rogers, Number 2 for MSU, have been close friends since their days at Brandon Middle School.
vicksburgnews.com
Missy Gators defeated Starkville 52-49 on Tuesday
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team pulled off a 52-49 win over Starkville(5-1) on Tuesday in the Just Us Invitational. The Yellowjackets led for most of the game as they went up 22-21 at halftime. The Missy Gators(7-2) wouldn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter where they would ultimately take home the win.
Neshoba Democrat
Rockets battle West Point in hard-played game
The Neshoba Central Rockets battled hard but fell just short as they dropped a 34-33 decision to West Point in the second round of the Class 5A state football playoffs. Neshoba Central finished the season with an 8-4 record. West Point improves to 10-2. They visit Vicksburg Friday night in a game that will decide the Class 5A North State championship.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg
VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
Commercial Dispatch
Lane Kiffin: The Egg Bowl ‘means a lot to a lot of people’
OXFORD — Thursday night is the type of game Ole Miss junior defensive lineman JJ Pegues came home for. Pegues starred at Oxford High School on both sides of the ball and was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He began his career as a tight end at Auburn, moved to the defensive line and entered the transfer portal last winter. He came back home and transferred to Ole Miss and has been a stalwart at defensive tackle for the No. 20 Rebels (8-3, 4-3). Pegues has 21 tackles and three sacks this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
2024 running back Kahnen Daniels excited about recent Mississippi State offer
Once again, West Point High School's Kahnen Daniels is having a productive season in the Green Wave backfield. Then right before he opened the postseason, the 2024 running back prospect saw his efforts pay off on the recruiting trail. Last week the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Daniels collected his first offer...
Starkville Daily News
Connie Forde: Friend of Starkville for over 35 years
Over the past 35 years, Connie Forde has become a face that many Starkvillians will recognize. Though she was born in Bay Springs, Forde spent three decades working at Mississippi State University, where she, her husband, and her twin sister were all professors. Forde reflected on her unusual story, and how she and her husband became professors at the same time.
Starkville Daily News
Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News
With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
Neshoba Democrat
FLASHBACKS
Vaccination against Diphtheria, Typhoid Fever, and Smallpox have been made available without charge to the people of Neshoba County. Ann Carr, Jackson sophomore, will be crowned queen of homecoming by James Ratcliff, of Philadelphia, Captain of the Hinds Junior College Eagles, at Raymond. November 22, 1962. One of the first...
Neshoba Democrat
Edward Bragg
Funeral service for Mr. Edward Lee Bragg was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. from Morning Star M.B. Church with Pastor Harold Coburn officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bragg, 72, of Noxapater, passed away on...
Neshoba Democrat
Sharon Denise Boler
Funeral service for Ms. Sharon Denise Boler will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel with Elder Ben Cole officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Saturday , December 3, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Boler,...
Neshoba Democrat
Billie Patrick
Funeral service for Ms. Billie Patrick was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1 P.M. from the chapel of Beck Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Taylor officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Ms. Patrick, 88, of Philadelphia, passed away...
Neshoba Democrat
Ray Anthony Boatner
Memorial service for Mr. Ray Anthony Boatner will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at John E. Stephens Chapel with Rev. Scott Boatner officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM till time for service. John E. Stephens Chapel in charge of arrangements. Mr. Boatner, 66, passed away...
Neshoba Democrat
Of Local Interest
Motors 4 Toys - Cruise-In & Toy Drive. Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m-noon. Show off your rides and spread some Christmas cheer. There will be a car/motorcycle ride leaving at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Boatner will be available to pray with anyone desiring prayer. On December 10: drop off your new toys in the original packaging at God's House West Philadelphia Baptist Church, 256 Gum Street, Philadelphia. Bless a Child. Early drop off boxes will be located at MBC Office and Deals.
Neshoba Democrat
Geanie Diane Smith Lovett
Graveside services for Mrs. Geanie Diane Smith Lovett will be held Saturday at 2pm at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Keith Lovett will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
WTOK-TV
Not as cold for Thanksgiving week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now in Thanksgiving week, and the weather will take a warmer turn. We don’t have to worry about freezing temps all week, but temps will fall into the upper 30s through Tuesday morning. Yet, this will be the coldest morning of the week as lows warm into the 50s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will also be more comfortable...with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and upper 60s by Midweek & Thanksgiving. Actually, highs in the 60s will follow us through the weekend as a southerly wind keeps our temps closer to the average for this time of year.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Neshoba Democrat
Lisa Warren
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Ms. Lisa Warren. Ms. Lisa was born in Pensacola, FL, and was a resident of Neshoba County since 2007. She was a former hotel manager and Christian by faith. She is survived by daughters, Amber Reece of Union, MS,...
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
Comments / 0