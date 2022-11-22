MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now in Thanksgiving week, and the weather will take a warmer turn. We don’t have to worry about freezing temps all week, but temps will fall into the upper 30s through Tuesday morning. Yet, this will be the coldest morning of the week as lows warm into the 50s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will also be more comfortable...with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and upper 60s by Midweek & Thanksgiving. Actually, highs in the 60s will follow us through the weekend as a southerly wind keeps our temps closer to the average for this time of year.

