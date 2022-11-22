The 2022 football to an end for the Philadelphia T0rnadoes as they were overwhelmed by Scott Central 55-0 Friday night in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Rebels scored on their first possession and went on to lead 35-0 at the end of the first quarter. From that point, the game was played with a running clock. Scott Central scored once in the second quarter and led 42-0 at the half.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO