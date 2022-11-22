Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Philadelphia ends football season with 7-6 record
The 2022 football to an end for the Philadelphia T0rnadoes as they were overwhelmed by Scott Central 55-0 Friday night in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Rebels scored on their first possession and went on to lead 35-0 at the end of the first quarter. From that point, the game was played with a running clock. Scott Central scored once in the second quarter and led 42-0 at the half.
mississippiscoreboard.com
OLE MISS’ JONATHAN MINGO, MSU’S WILL ROGERS HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL DAYS IN BRANDON
One wears Number 1 for Ole Miss. The other one wears Number 2 for Mississippi State. They are as close of friends as their numbers are. Jonathan Mingo, Number 1 for Ole Miss, and Will Rogers, Number 2 for MSU, have been close friends since their days at Brandon Middle School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
2024 running back Kahnen Daniels excited about recent Mississippi State offer
Once again, West Point High School's Kahnen Daniels is having a productive season in the Green Wave backfield. Then right before he opened the postseason, the 2024 running back prospect saw his efforts pay off on the recruiting trail. Last week the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Daniels collected his first offer...
Mississippi State Football: The Egg Bowl is bigger than Mike Leach
Despite what our head coach says: TSUN is, and always will be our most hated and bitter rival. Let’s get that straight. The SEC could decide tomorrow that TSUN is better served playing in the FCS. Mississippi State football would play them every year with a smile on their face.
Starkville Daily News
Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News
With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
Neshoba Democrat
FLASHBACKS
Vaccination against Diphtheria, Typhoid Fever, and Smallpox have been made available without charge to the people of Neshoba County. Ann Carr, Jackson sophomore, will be crowned queen of homecoming by James Ratcliff, of Philadelphia, Captain of the Hinds Junior College Eagles, at Raymond. November 22, 1962. One of the first...
Neshoba Democrat
James A. Smith
Home going services for James A. Smith were held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial followed in New Bethel Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Smith, 96, of Philadelphia, died Monday, November 14, 2022. James lived and worked in Royal Oak, MI,...
Neshoba Democrat
Billie Patrick
Funeral service for Ms. Billie Patrick was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1 P.M. from the chapel of Beck Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Taylor officiating. Burial was in Donald Rest Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Ms. Patrick, 88, of Philadelphia, passed away...
Neshoba Democrat
Voncille Parker
Funeral services for Voncille Parker were held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Dr. Mike Carr, Dr. Wayne Hill, and Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial followed in Cedarlawn Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Parker, 87, of Philadelphia, died Sunday, November...
Neshoba Democrat
Sharon Denise Boler
Funeral service for Ms. Sharon Denise Boler will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel with Elder Ben Cole officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Saturday , December 3, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Boler,...
Neshoba Democrat
Geanie Diane Smith Lovett
Graveside services for Mrs. Geanie Diane Smith Lovett will be held Saturday at 2pm at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Keith Lovett will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
Neshoba Democrat
Lisa Warren
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Ms. Lisa Warren. Ms. Lisa was born in Pensacola, FL, and was a resident of Neshoba County since 2007. She was a former hotel manager and Christian by faith. She is survived by daughters, Amber Reece of Union, MS,...
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
kicks96news.com
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
Neshoba Democrat
Winstead sentenced in hit-and-run death
A man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead on Mississippi 492 near Union in late April 2021 was sentenced to serve seven years in prison last week. The man, Andrew Graham Winstead, 27, of 12371 Road 383, was sentenced on Nov. 16, to 12...
