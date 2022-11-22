ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

5 Bold Predictions For Bills at Lions On Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions will be playing their annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and this time they will be welcoming the Buffalo Bills to town. The Bills just played a game in Detroit, as their home game was moved to Ford Field in Week 11 after a snowstorm in Buffalo forced a change of venue.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God

Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs brings fan on the field to play catch before Thanksgiving game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made one young Buffalo Bills fans very happy before Thursday's Thanksgiving game in Detroit. In response to the fan holding up a sign that said all they wanted for Christmas was to play catch with Diggs, the Bills receiver walked over, helped the fan down to the field, and the proceeded to play catch with him on the Ford Field playing surface.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Brown (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Patriots lose to Vikings on Thanksgiving night

BOSTON -- The Patriots offense had its best game of the season Thursday night, leading to the most exciting game of the season for New England. But several mental mistakes cost the Patriots, who fell to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.Penalties and unforced errors did the Patriots in Thursday night, snapping the team's three-game win streak. New England now sits at 6-5 on the season.Hunter Henry didn't run out of bounds to stop the clock, costing the Patriots precious time before the half. Special teams had a rough night, as the Pats gave up a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions

Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
DALLAS, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Eldridge prepares for presumed last home game

Kosi Eldridge will take part in senior night on Saturday and assume it's his last home game as a Texas Tech football player until someone tells him otherwise. There's a chance for an otherwise. Whether the Red Raiders linebacker can have a year of eligibility restored for his aborted 2018...
LUBBOCK, TX
AccuWeather

Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall

Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy